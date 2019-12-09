EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook will oversee the 2019 fall commencement exercises Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14. Ceremonies in the First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center on campus for the 1,186 eligible graduates will be Friday at 2 p.m., and Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SIU System Board of Trustees member John Simmons will address all three sessions, beginning with the School of Nursing (SON) at 2 p.m. Friday. Rebecca Phillips, who earned a bachelor’s in nursing, is the student speaker.

The Saturday morning student speaker is Kaylynn Woolfolk, who earned a master’s in education from the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB). The morning session also features the Graduate School and the School of Business.

Andrew Greenwood, assistant professor of musicology and graduate program director in the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), is SIUE’s 2019 Teaching Excellence Award winner. He will address graduates during the Saturday afternoon ceremony that features the Graduate School, CAS, and Schools of Engineering and Pharmacy.

The Saturday afternoon student speaker is Sydney Daniel, who earned a bachelor’s in mass communications from CAS.

