EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Faculty Association ratified its first successor agreement to a new contract on Monday, June 25.

Details of the contract have not yet been released, but SIUE Communications said once the contract is finalized, information will be dispatched to the media.

The SIUE Faculty Association said on Wednesday that more than 93 percent of its members voted in support of the new contract.

“It has been a long patch,” the SIUE Faculty Association said. “Thank you to everyone who has helped us get to this moment.”

