EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is building on its foundation of previous 2+2 agreements with Lewis and Clark Community College. These 2+2 Partnership Programs streamline students’ transfer experience and support efficient progress toward completion of their bachelor’s in multiple programs.

Newly-expanded partnerships have been developed in the areas of English, sociology, mathematics, applied communication studies and computer management information systems (CMIS). The universities now have 16 agreements available for students.

“These new agreements provide additional opportunities for our future students,” said Denise Cobb, PhD, interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at SIUE. “They require a collaborative spirit and a focus on what is best for students. SIUE is strengthened by our positive relationship with Lewis and Clark Community College, and we value their partnership. Our shared commitment to the students of this region will enable our continued success and vitality.”

SIUE’s strategic plan, set in 2013, includes the goal of establishing 50 2+2 agreements by 2018. SIUE is very near the 2018 target. According to Gregory Budzban, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, these partnerships are significant in today’s educational landscape.

“In the College of Arts and Sciences, we’re extremely excited about these new 2+2 agreements as they provide students new options to fulfill their career goals,” Budzban said. “We will continue to forge these collaborative relationships, and remain committed to helping students make the successful transition to our campus and their eventual careers.”

For more information on the 2+2 program, visit siue.edu/transfer/programs.

