EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business Executive Education program is excited to announce its upcoming professional development courses and workshops.

Excel Fundamentals

Friday, September 20

Fee: $125

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Engineering Building

Are you proficient in Excel? Maintaining and creating spreadsheets is a requirement for almost every office job. This short, hands-on workshop teaches the basic and most essential skills needed to maintain workbooks. Topics include:

Spreadsheet basics

Creating worksheets from scratch

Formatting features and tricks

Creating formulas

Using functions

Page layout options

Shortcuts and tricks

Intermediate Excel

Friday, September 27

Fee: $125

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Lovejoy Library Building

80% of the workforce uses Excel. Are you getting the most out of this tool? There are so many different shortcuts and features that can help you to analyze and track data. Designed for the intermediate Excel user, our Excel Productivity Tips class demonstrates hands-on some of the best features Excel has to offer. Topics include:

Conditional formatting

Quick analysis

Flash fill

Absolute cell referencing

Range names

If function

Lookup functions

Goal seek

Advanced Excel

Friday, October 18

Fee: $125

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Engineering Building

Learn how to make the most of Excel tools and turn yourself into a guru. This hands-on course helps users efficiently audit and analyze worksheet data, utilize data tools, and create and manage macros. Topics include:

Index/Match functions

Scenarios

Consolidating data

Pivot tables and charts

Creating macros

Excel Expert

Friday, October 25

Fee: $125

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Lovejoy Library Building

This workshop is designed to provide an in-depth understanding of Excel’s Advanced tools and features. Learn how to create a data form to control data input and collect user information with more flexibility. Understand the Data Model approach for integrating data from multiple tables in Excel. Learn how to connect to a new external data source and create a PivotTable using an external data connection. You’ll also use PivotTables to analyze data in multiple tables and Learn how to create relationships between tables. Finally, you’ll learn how to use the data analysis add on Power View to explore, visualize, and present data that encourages ad-hoc reporting.

Topics include:

Create a form using a variety of controls

Create and manipulate a Power View sheet

Analyze data using multiple tables

PMP Prep - Foundations of Project Management

5 Fridays, September 20, 27, October 11, 18 and 25

Fee: $1,485

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center

Learn the basics and best practices of project management and prepare for the PMP® certification, using the newest version of the PMBOK. Successful completion awards the 35 educational hours required for the PMP® certification exam. (Exam taken separately)

Agile Bootcamp

Thursday and Friday, October 17-18

Fee: $475

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center

Don't do Agile - BE Agile: An introduction to Agile using the Scrum Framework

Why Agile? Learn the differences between Agile frameworks and the Waterfall methodology. Understand the Agile Manifesto and the principles behind it.

What is Scrum? Learn how to use Scrum and the first steps to take to begin an Agile transformation in your organization.

This two-day workshop will guide you through the Scrum roles, events and artifacts. You’ll learn how to use relative estimation, write user stories and plan Sprints through a combination of lecture, videos, and hands-on exercises.

Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) Certification Prep Course

Wednesday-Friday, October 23-25

Fee: $895

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center

Companies are adopting agile frameworks for project management to improve customer satisfaction, increase team performance and instill continuous improvement. The Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) is one of the newest certifications offered by PMI. Given this certification is the largest growing of any professional, project management certifications, it is expected to become the industry standard certification for agile over the next few years. This PMI-ACP exam prep course is designed to teach you the principles and practices of agile, including Scrum, Kanban, XP and Lean.

This three-day course satisfies the 21 contact hour requirements for the PMI-ACP exam with individualized attention. The instructor incorporates adult learner best practices, situational learning examples and real world practical agile knowledge to maximize the impact of the learning materials.

This course will benefit anyone interested in agile framework project management methods, including those fulfilling roles like:

Product owners and business stakeholders

Agile team member practitioners

Engineers, analysts, developers and testers

Scrum masters and project managers

Agile coaches

Portfolio managers and program managers

General business subject matter experts

All levels of management

College and university instructors, professors and department chairs

To register, call Kristine Jarden at 618-650-2668 or Deanna Lotter at 618-650-5440, or visit: http://www.siue.edu/business/ executive-education/index. shtml

