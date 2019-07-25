SIUE Executive Education offers Professional Development Workshops
EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business Executive Education program is excited to announce its upcoming professional development courses and workshops.
Excel Fundamentals
Friday, September 20
Fee: $125
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
SIUE Main Campus – Engineering Building
Are you proficient in Excel? Maintaining and creating spreadsheets is a requirement for almost every office job. This short, hands-on workshop teaches the basic and most essential skills needed to maintain workbooks. Topics include:
Spreadsheet basics
Creating worksheets from scratch
Formatting features and tricks
Creating formulas
Using functions
Page layout options
Shortcuts and tricks
Intermediate Excel
Friday, September 27
Fee: $125
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
SIUE Main Campus – Lovejoy Library Building
80% of the workforce uses Excel. Are you getting the most out of this tool? There are so many different shortcuts and features that can help you to analyze and track data. Designed for the intermediate Excel user, our Excel Productivity Tips class demonstrates hands-on some of the best features Excel has to offer. Topics include:
Conditional formatting
Quick analysis
Flash fill
Absolute cell referencing
Range names
If function
Lookup functions
Goal seek
Advanced Excel
Friday, October 18
Fee: $125
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
SIUE Main Campus – Engineering Building
Learn how to make the most of Excel tools and turn yourself into a guru. This hands-on course helps users efficiently audit and analyze worksheet data, utilize data tools, and create and manage macros. Topics include:
Index/Match functions
Scenarios
Consolidating data
Pivot tables and charts
Creating macros
Excel Expert
Friday, October 25
Fee: $125
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
SIUE Main Campus – Lovejoy Library Building
This workshop is designed to provide an in-depth understanding of Excel’s Advanced tools and features. Learn how to create a data form to control data input and collect user information with more flexibility. Understand the Data Model approach for integrating data from multiple tables in Excel. Learn how to connect to a new external data source and create a PivotTable using an external data connection. You’ll also use PivotTables to analyze data in multiple tables and Learn how to create relationships between tables. Finally, you’ll learn how to use the data analysis add on Power View to explore, visualize, and present data that encourages ad-hoc reporting.
Topics include:
Create a form using a variety of controls
Create and manipulate a Power View sheet
Analyze data using multiple tables
PMP Prep - Foundations of Project Management
5 Fridays, September 20, 27, October 11, 18 and 25
Fee: $1,485
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center
Learn the basics and best practices of project management and prepare for the PMP® certification, using the newest version of the PMBOK. Successful completion awards the 35 educational hours required for the PMP® certification exam. (Exam taken separately)
Agile Bootcamp
Thursday and Friday, October 17-18
Fee: $475
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center
Don't do Agile - BE Agile: An introduction to Agile using the Scrum Framework
Why Agile? Learn the differences between Agile frameworks and the Waterfall methodology. Understand the Agile Manifesto and the principles behind it.
What is Scrum? Learn how to use Scrum and the first steps to take to begin an Agile transformation in your organization.
This two-day workshop will guide you through the Scrum roles, events and artifacts. You’ll learn how to use relative estimation, write user stories and plan Sprints through a combination of lecture, videos, and hands-on exercises.
Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) Certification Prep Course
Wednesday-Friday, October 23-25
Fee: $895
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center
Companies are adopting agile frameworks for project management to improve customer satisfaction, increase team performance and instill continuous improvement. The Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) is one of the newest certifications offered by PMI. Given this certification is the largest growing of any professional, project management certifications, it is expected to become the industry standard certification for agile over the next few years. This PMI-ACP exam prep course is designed to teach you the principles and practices of agile, including Scrum, Kanban, XP and Lean.
This three-day course satisfies the 21 contact hour requirements for the PMI-ACP exam with individualized attention. The instructor incorporates adult learner best practices, situational learning examples and real world practical agile knowledge to maximize the impact of the learning materials.
This course will benefit anyone interested in agile framework project management methods, including those fulfilling roles like:
Product owners and business stakeholders
Agile team member practitioners
Engineers, analysts, developers and testers
Scrum masters and project managers
Agile coaches
Portfolio managers and program managers
General business subject matter experts
All levels of management
College and university instructors, professors and department chairs
To register, call Kristine Jarden at 618-650-2668 or Deanna Lotter at 618-650-5440, or visit: http://www.siue.edu/business/ executive-education/index. shtml
