EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE School of Business Executive Education program announces its upcoming project management courses and workshops.

Fall 2016 Foundations of Project Management

Fridays: Sept. 16, 23; Oct. 7, 14 and 21

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus - Founders Hall

Learn the basics and best practices of project management and prepare for the PMP® certification. Successful completion awards the 35 educational hours required for the PMP® certification exam.

Spreadsheet Skills for Project Managers

Friday, Oct. 7 / 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., SIUE Main Campus - Founders Hall

The Spreadsheet Skills workshop is a hands-on skills training program that enables project managers an opportunity to use advanced features of MS Excel to support business decisions. The workshop will enable participants to gain hands-on knowledge and practice using Excel functions, such as pivot tables, formulas, charting, importing external data and VLookup’s. The spreadsheet skills projects will be pertinent to project management, including project cost management, risk management, communications management and budgetary analysis.

Earned Value Management Workshop

Friday, Oct. 14 / 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus - Founders Hall

Learn Earned Value Management (EVM) from expert, David Hunter. The first two hours will focus on the basics to gain a firm knowledge of the building blocks and fundamental application of EVM. The remaining two hours will be an extension of EVM basics focusing on developing and applying the skill to move to the next level in using EVM. Also featured are tips and techniques to effectively use EVM to manage projects/programs, and to create more reliable estimates at complete.

Basic Statistics

Article continues after sponsor message

Friday, Oct. 21 / 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., SIUE Main Campus - Founders Hall

The course covers key statistical concepts of crucial decision making in business and government. Building up the basic ideas of statistics systematically and quickly, the course provides a review of the methods of summarizing and presenting data, estimation and confidence intervals. Mathematical details are kept to a minimum.

Much of the course is practical work on PCs using Microsoft® Excel®

Topics covered will include:

Interpretation of commonly found published statistics

What is statistical significance and what does it mean?

How to make the best of statistics for decision-making?

Descriptive statistics - graphical and numerical summarization of data

Distributions - binomial and normal

Sampling distribution of the mean

Confidence intervals

Personal Branding

Friday, Oct. 28 / 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus - Founders Hall

Learn how popular products and successful companies build powerhouse brands to create awareness and visibility in the marketplace. Learn how to create your own personal brand.

Whether you want to promote yourself (applying for a new job or promotion) or promote your business, this workshop will help you create a unique branding strategy using proven, successful marketing and promotional tactics.

Financial Metrics

Friday, Oct. 28 / 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus - Founders Hall

The Financial Metrics workshop will cover the cash flow analysis techniques that are most commonly used for evaluating the financial feasibility of a project. In particular, the workshop will enable the participants to develop and apply techniques such as the payback period, net present value (NPV) and internal rate of return (IRR). In addition, the limitations of these techniques will be discussed. The workshop will also introduce the participants to some key financial ratios and other techniques such as discounted payback period, expected monetary value (EMV) and sensitivity analysis.

To register, call Kristine Jarden at 618-650-2668 or Deanna Lotter at 618-650-5440 or visit: http://www.siue.edu/business/executive-education/index.shtml

More like this: