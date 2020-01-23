EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business Executive Education program has professional development courses and workshops available for spring 2020.

Earned Value Management: Friday, Feb. 21, 8 a.m.-Noon

Learn Earned Value Management (EVM) from expert David Hunter. The first two hours will focus on the basics to gain a firm knowledge of the building blocks and fundamental application of EVM. The remaining two hours will be an extension of EVM Basics focusing on developing and applying the skill to move to the next level and features tips and techniques on how to truly use EVM to manage projects/programs and to create more reliable estimates.

Risk Management: Friday, Feb. 21, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Learn Risk Management from expert David Hunter. Every project has some level of risk associated with it. Risk Management is a valuable tool that project managers utilize to increase their probability of successful project execution. This four-hour class teaches a comprehensive risk management process and explains how to apply it to any size project. The course shows how to focus on the “critical few” instead of the “trivial many” risks. It also explains how identifying and capturing opportunities can help lower overall project risk. The course covers the following areas:

Risk Management Planning

Risk and Opportunity Identification

Qualitative Risk Analysis

Quantitative Risk Analysis

Risk Response Planning

Controlling Risks

PMP Prep - Foundations of Project Management: Fridays, Feb. 28, March 6, 20, 27, April 3, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

This five-day course provides the basics and best practices of project management and preparation for the PMP® certification, using the newest version of the PMBOK. Successful completion awards the 35 educational hours required for the PMP® certification exam. (Exam is taken separately)

Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) Certification Prep Course: Wednesday-Friday, March 11-13, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Companies are adopting agile frameworks for project management to improve customer satisfaction, increase team performance and instill continuous improvement. The Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) is one of the newest certifications offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI). This certification is the largest growth of any professional, project management certifications. It is expected to become the industry standard certification for agile over the next few years. This PMI-ACP exam prep course is designed to teach the principles and practices of agile, including Scrum, Kanban, XP and Lean.

The three-day course satisfies the 21 contact hour requirements for the PMI-ACP exam with hands-on, personal attention. The instructor incorporates adult learner best practices, situational learning examples and real-world practical agile knowledge to maximize the impact of the learning materials.

The course will benefit those interested in agile framework project management methods, including fulfilling roles such as:

Product owners and business stakeholders

Agile team member practitioners

Engineers, analysts, developers, and testers

Scrum masters and project managers

Agile coaches

Portfolio managers and program managers

General business subject matter experts

All levels of management

College and university instructors, professors and department chairs

Building and Thriving in a Mature PMO: Friday, March 6, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

This workshop explores the essential elements to building and maintaining a thriving Project Management Office (PMO). Whether a company is exploring starting a PMO or assessing the value and maturity of an existing PMO, this workshop will have benefits. Learn from Lisa Spahr, director, IT-Program Management at Maritz. Topics to be covered could include:

Defining the maturity level of a PMO: what and who defines maturity?

Hiring into a PMO: hiring practices and best candidate tips

Building an individual professional brand: how to market yourself in your company and network?

Team member training: how to get resources successfully on board with the work of a PMO

Innovative ways to stay relevant: So, you do your job well, but what else do you do?

Project Portfolio Management - What is it and how do I use it? Friday, April 3, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

PPM (Project Portfolio Management) is the industry buzzword and structure, just like Agile. Some companies are well on the PPM journey. Are you using the process and tools to prioritize and optimize projects to align with corporate objectives and strategic goals? Other companies are PPM immature. Regardless of where you are on this continuum, there is value in learning the PPM at the highest level. Spend a day with John Laverdure, PMP, senior IT project manager, to learn about PPM and walk away with valuable information.

Project Management Analytics : Friday, May 1, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

In today’s ever-changing world of digital transformation, projects and project managers must do more with less, make quick decisions and react to change faster. Having the information and understanding how it connects critical elements of projects, programs and delivery is critical. This course traces the evolution of a traditional PMO into a digital PMO, and reveals the advantages and pitfalls along the way. A case study is presented of one company approaching this challenge. It realizes and capitalizes on its return on investment in terms of better delivery, more actionable project communications and better balance among delivery teams and project managers.

SIUE Leadership Bootcamp: Fridays, April 17, 24, May 8, 15, 22, 8:30 a.m.-Noon and 12:30-4 p.m.

Gain valuable leadership skills in this five-day leadership boot camp with morning or afternoon sessions. You can attend all five days or choose the sessions of most interest. Course descriptions will be available soon on the executive education website.

April 17:AM Session: Strategic Orientation / PM Session: Results Orientation

April 24:AM Session: Critical Thinking / PM Session: Change Leadership

May 8:AM Session: Team Leadership / PM Session: Team Problem Solving

May 15:AM Session: Power/Influence/Tact / PM Session: Communication & Listening

May 22:AM Session: Conflict Management and Negotiation / PM Session: Inclusiveness

To register, call Kristine Jarden at 618-650-2668 or Deanna Lotter at 618-650-5440, or visit siue.edu/business/executive-education/index.shtml .

