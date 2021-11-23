EDWARDSVILLE - In an Esports competition that facilitated both good-natured rivalry and friendly camaraderie among opposing teams, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars hosted the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Salukis for the SIU Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the SIUE Esports Arena. The Cougars swept the competition, earning bragging rights in all five matches.

“I wanted to host this event to not only showcase our Esports program, but also to help out Carbondale’s Esports,” said SIUE junior and Esports Club President Ben Wilke. “I wanted to showcase the talents that both schools have within their Esports program. These students work hard for what they do, and I hope this event showed off both schools to the viewers watching!”

The showdown, which included commentary provided by SIUE alumni and an SIUC student, was broadcast online courtesy of UGC Esports. SIUE earned victories in the following games: Overwatch, League of Legends, Valorant, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, and Rainbow Six Siege.

The SIUE Esports Club, housed in Campus Recreation, was established in 2013 and has approximately 200 student members. The club offers both competitive and recreational Esports opportunities, with eight varsity teams participating in various regional and nationally-recognized leagues. The SIUE Esports Arena opened in January 2020 in Bluff Hall.

Learn more about the SIUE Esports Club at siue.edu/esports or via Twitter @siueesports.

