EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Weston Hock, of Millstadt, will earn a bachelor’s in construction management during the spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6. After struggling with dyslexia as a child, Hock has persevered, and will celebrate his achievement with family and friends.

“I always knew I would go into the construction field,” Hock said. “I’m excited to now use the academic knowledge and hands-on training I’ve received from the SIUE School of Engineering to help advance my family’s business.”

Hock credits his family and the Southern Illinois Children’s Dyslexia Center in Belleville with providing the support he needed to work through his dyslexia and forge ahead in his academic journey.

“Overcoming dyslexia was one of the hardest parts of my academic career,” he said. “It took a lot of hours on my part, but where I really owe my gratitude is to the tutors at the Southern Illinois Children’s Dyslexia Center. Without them, I don’t believe I could have made it this far.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with pursuing a career in construction management, Hock is giving back to the dyslexia center as a board member.

“I recently joined the board there and am eager to help with the center’s future growth,” he said. “I want kids and adults to know that it’s okay to struggle. You just have to look for the help that is out there and not be ashamed to ask for it. Everyone needs help with something.”

The combination of his natural people skills, work ethic, motivation, and the academic and experiential learning he has experienced in the School of Engineering, will support Hock in achieving his life goals.

“I had the opportunity to work with Habitat for Humanity through the SIUE Constructors Club during spring break 2016,” Hock said. “That trip offered a hands-on, meaningful experience that I enjoyed.”

“The construction management program at SIUE has been a great fit,” he added. “My professors’ knowledge of the industry is astounding. They were great to work with and learn from, and have helped prepare me for taking this exciting next step.”

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

More like this: