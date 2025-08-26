EDWARDSVILLE - The best way to imagine your future as a Cougar at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is to see it for yourself.

SIUE invites prospective students, their families, and guests to discover what the University has to offer by scheduling a campus visit this fall.

“Finding the right university starts with a campus visit,” said Alicia Taylor, associate director of admissions in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. “SIUE has wonderful academic programs and resources to support student success, but visiting campus is the best way to see its heart and experience the community that makes our university home to so many.”

Daily visits are offered Monday-Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and select Saturdays at 9 :30 a.m. Each daily visit includes a 30-minute presentation and a campus and housing tour led by a current SIUE student.

From walking through the Stratton Quad, connecting with current students, and seeing what living on campus may be like, daily campus visits are designed to help students envision themselves thriving at SIUE.

Specialized academic information sessions are available for prospective students interested in pursuing degrees from the Schools of Business, Nursing, and Pharmacy. These dates and session times are available on the daily campus visits website.

To schedule your visit and take the first step in discovering your future at SIUE, go to https://www.siue.edu/visit/

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.?

