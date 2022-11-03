EDWARDSVILLE - Ten students enrolled in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Educational Leadership’s Principal Preparation Program have been chosen to be part of the inaugural Illinois School Leadership Pipeline Program (ISLPP).

"Our aspiring principals are from districts, large and small, and from communities stretching from northern to southern Illinois,” said Vicki Van Tuyle, EdD, associate professor in the educational leadership program in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. “Their collective experiences range from kindergarten through high school and include foreign language, social work, special education, career and technical education, and core subjects. We are pleased that these students have been chosen to be part of the ISLPP.”

The 10 SIUE ISLPP recipients include Leslie Bell, Kayla Elam, Catherine Johnson, Catrice Johnson, David Lerch, Melissa Montgomery, Megan Perschbacher, Katie Prather, Luz Rangel Raymond and Erika Sterrenberg.

Through the program, the recipients will receive tuition support, mentoring from experienced school leaders, school-based leadership activities and connection to a network of school leaders in the state of Illinois.

The Illinois Principals Association, the Illinois Council of Professors of Educational Administration and the Black Educational Advocacy Coalition collaborate to deliver the program with grant support from the Illinois State Board of Education.

