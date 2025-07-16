EDWARDSVILLE - From beginning to end, students in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts (ESLCPA) showed up with their “boots on the ground” and did not let up on their dazzling, impressive talent until the crowded audience rose to its feet in applause of the sensational finale.

Country and western-themed dance, music and songs were performed with expertise during ESLCPA’s 2025 Summer Concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 11 in the Multipurpose Room of Building D of the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Center.

“Our students and staff never disappoint,” said ESLCPA Program Director Patricia Straughter-Williams. “Once again, they have delivered a magnificent performance.”

Some of the dance performances included “Red Hot” and “Lose Control,” choreographed by dance instructor JayKayla Winford; “#BlackPride” and “True Colors,” choreographed by dance instructor Tashayla Montgomery; “American Party,” choreographed by dance instructor Kayona Brown; “Bang, Bang,” choreographed by Karenza Cox and Montgomery; and a finale dance suite, choreographed by Montgomery, Winford, Brown, Cox and dance interns Charis Holman and Pillar Coates.

Musical selections included: “Nyabingi” and “Blue Bossa,” by the ESLCPA student music team. Songs and singers on the program were comprised of “Toxic,” by student Khloe Watson and “The Climb,” by students – twin brother and sister – Daisha Anthony and Daishon Anthony.

Throughout the performances, ESLCPA gave out the following awards to deserving students.

Strong Leadership: Charis Holman

Charis Holman Strong Work Ethic: Meadow Coates

Meadow Coates Excellence in Dance Terminology: Meadow Coates, Regan Titley, Charis Holman, Xiomara Cummings, Rheagan Armstrong and Romia Heidelberg

Meadow Coates, Regan Titley, Charis Holman, Xiomara Cummings, Rheagan Armstrong and Romia Heidelberg Outstanding Technique: Kayona Brown

Kayona Brown Most Improved: Heidelberg, Titley, Jermiahla Montgomery, Armstrong, Kamya Holma Franchesca Brown, Rose Turner, Sage Kenyatta, Holman and Karenza Cox

Heidelberg, Titley, Jermiahla Montgomery, Armstrong, Kamya Holma Franchesca Brown, Rose Turner, Sage Kenyatta, Holman and Karenza Cox Excellence in Ballet: Brown, Morgan McGee, Titley, Tamani Johnson, Khalani Reid,

Rhyan Jackson, Jordan Robinson and Coates

Excellence in Dunham Technique: Pillar Coates, Meadow Coates, Sage Kenyatta, Tamani Johnson, T’Azia Thornton, Cox, Cummings and Faith Sussex

Pillar Coates, Meadow Coates, Sage Kenyatta, Tamani Johnson, T’Azia Thornton, Cox, Cummings and Faith Sussex Outstanding Stage Presence: Rhyan Jackson

Rhyan Jackson Rising Star: Morgan McGee

Morgan McGee Most Determined: Pillar Coates

Pillar Coates Most Entertaining: Tamani Johnson

Other ESLCPA student performers were Aireanna Blue, BryLynn Brown, Jalynn Clayton, Kristen Edwards, J-Amour Haynes, Roasia Heidelberg, KaMya Holman, Londyn Herring, Rhyan Jackson, Janiya Jennings,Tamani Johnson, Kennedi Mack, TaShaun Matthews, Morgan McGee, Lyle Montgomery, Mosetoluwa Ogunrinde, Oluwatise Ogunrinde, Kalahni Reid, Jordan Robinson, Rylee Scott, Trinity Smith, Honest Spiller, Storm Smith, Reign Smith, Carli Tucker, Rose Turner, Savannah Watkins and Khloe Watson.

Also assisting with the production were ESLCPA Assistant Director Jack Williams, music instructor Juan Beane, summer interns Kayona Brown, D’Laurea Trice and Tamar Morehead; and peer leaders Daisha Anthony, Daishon Anthony, Pillar Coates, Karenza Cox, Charis Holman, Lyle Montgomery, Mosetoluwa Ogunrinde and Khloe Watson.

The Performing Arts After School and Summer Program is supported in part by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Arts and Education Council.

SIUE East St. Louis Center for the Performing Artshas a long, rich history. The legendary dancer, anthropologist, and social activist Katherine Dunham founded the Center for Performing Arts at the SIUE East St. Louis Center in 1964. At its peak in the 1990s, the East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts provided year-round instruction to more than 1,000 youth and became a training ground for professional artists of all disciplines. For decades, the East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts has provided performing arts classes to students and community members to develop local talent and to cultivate a love of the arts. The program serves children ages 6-17. Students study beginning piano and guitar, drums, bass guitar, West African drumming and multiple styles of dance. Classes often culminate in musical and theatrical productions.

