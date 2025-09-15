EAST ST. LOUIS – Weeks into the start of the new year, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School’s (CHS) New Director Kimberly Allen shares her vision, along with goals for students, faculty and the school.

SIUE alumna Allen, who worked at the CHS for four years as a faculty associate for special education, has returned to the school with a wealth of knowledge. Allen earned a bachelor’s in special education in 2008 and a Master of Educational Administration in 2012, both from SIUE.

The new administrator answered questions about her new role.

What is your education expertise background?

My expertise lies in both special education and educational administration, which has equipped me with a deep understanding of how to support diverse learners, while also leading school-wide initiatives that promote equity, achievement and organizational effectiveness. With experience and an educational background in both the public school and charter school settings, I bring a comprehensive understanding of both classroom teaching and school-wide systems that support academic success, equity and student growth.

Together, these experiences have allowed me to support students holistically — academically, socially, and emotionally — while also contributing to strong organizational systems and school improvement strategies.

How do you feel you helped advance CHS’s mission and support of students when you previously worked for the school?

During my time at CHS, I was fully committed to advancing the school’s mission of preparing students for success in college, careers and life. My approach was focusing on academic achievement, personal development and meaningful student experiences that contributed to a strong, inclusive school culture.

As Senior Class Sponsor, I worked to ensure our seniors felt celebrated and connected to their school community. I coordinated a memorable senior trip to New York, launched CHS’s first on-campus prom specifically for our students, and served as Graduation Coordinator. In collaboration with our then guidance counselor, Staccy Lampkin, I helped organize and lead college visits that exposed students to a range of post-secondary opportunities.

Academically, I served as both the Test Coordinator and ACT/PSAE Site Test Accommodations Coordinator, overseeing the administration of high-stakes assessments and ensuring equity through proper accommodations. I also contributed as a Failure Is Not an Option (FINAO) Team Member, working to identify and support at-risk students through data-driven interventions and wraparound strategies. To further support student behavior and academic growth, I helped design and implement our RTI (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) plans — systems that aligned with CHS’s goal of fostering both academic excellence and a positive, structured learning environment.

Why did you want to return to CHS?

I wanted to come back to Charter, because this school is more than just a place of learning — it’s a community that shaped me personally and professionally. CHS has a rich history, a culture of excellence, and a deep sense of pride that stays with you long after you leave. I’ve seen firsthand the impact this school can have on students’ lives, and I’m passionate about being part of that legacy again — not just to maintain what’s great, but to help move CHS forward into its next chapter. I believe in the mission of this school. I respect the people who make it great, and I see so much potential to build on its strengths in new and innovative ways.

Returning to CHS is like coming home — but with fresh eyes, renewed energy, and a strong commitment to ensuring that every student, every teacher, and every family feels the same pride in being part of this community.

What is your vision for the CHS?

I want the CHS is to be a nationally recognized model of excellence in education. A school not only prepares students for college and careers, but it equips them to lead lives of meaning, impact and lifelong learning, as well as becoming contributing citizens.

How do you plan to build on the foundation and success of the CHS?

I will build on the strong foundation and legacy of CHS by continuing to enhance the practices, experiences and traditions that have defined its success. This includes:

Continuous Improvement: We will evaluate and refine instructional practices, support services, and enrichment opportunities to ensure students receive a well-rounded, high-quality education rooted in excellence.

Leveraging Alumni and Support Networks: By tapping into the talent, expertise and generosity of our alumni and friends, we can expand mentorship opportunities, increase resources, and build a lasting culture of giving back.

Expanding Strategic Partnerships: While maintaining strong ties with East St. Louis School District #189 and University partners, we will also seek to develop new collaborations with local businesses, nonprofits, cultural organizations and civic leaders. These partnerships will create additional pathways for student growth, workforce readiness and real-world learning experiences.

What do you want for CHS students?

I want CHS students to graduate not only with a strong academic foundation, but also with the confidence, curiosity and character to thrive in a complex and changing world. I want them to feel seen, supported and empowered — to know that their voice matters and that their potential is limitless.

What do you want for CHS teachers?

I want CHS teachers to feel respected, supported and truly empowered in their work. They are the heart of our school, and their expertise, passion and commitment shape the experience and success of every student.

Specifically, I want CHS teachers to have:

A collaborative and professional culture where their voices are heard and their ideas valued.

Ongoing, meaningful professional development that helps them grow in their craft and stay inspired.

Time, resources and autonomy to teach creatively and effectively.

Strong leadership support that promotes trust, transparency, and shared decision-making.

And most importantly, a sense of joy, purpose, and pride in being part of a school community that values excellence, equity and innovation.

What do you want for the CHS?

Specifically, I want CHS to be a school-of-choice for families:

A center of academic innovation and excellence, where students are challenged, supported, and inspired to achieve at the highest levels.

A welcoming, inclusive community that reflects and celebrates the diversity of its students, staff and families.

A hub for collaboration, where teachers, families, alumni, and community partners work together toward a shared vision of student success.

A leader among schools, known not only for strong outcomes, but also for its character, creativity and care.

In summary, said Allen, “My goal for the SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School is to always create welcoming and inviting environments that foster inclusive, high-performing environments where every student can succeed, and every educator is empowered to lead.”

The SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School is a school-of-choice for families in the East St. Louis School District 189. The mission of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School is to prepare students who are career- and college-ready upon graduation. To achieve this mission, the school and its staff will positively impact the educational and economic lives of East St. Louis, Illinois youth through individualized instruction in core academic subjects, exploration of career interests and aptitudes, assistance in realizing students’ talents, high academic goals, and expectations that graduates will become competitive employees for the 21st century.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

