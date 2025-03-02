EAST ST. LOUIS - He was dressed in a bright orange jumpsuit. She was clad in a gold one. Both, with their wrists and ankles chained together, sat under watchful eyes of armed law enforcement officers.

Mr. Scott and Ms. McCottrell, detainees at St. Clair County Jail, spoke to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) students on Wednesday, Feb. 26 in the Multipurpose Room on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus.

The dialogue was part of the East St. Louis 40 Days of Nonviolence and Beyond initiative that started Jan. 25 and will conclude March 4. SIUE was one of many partners working with the project’s committee in its ongoing mission to deter and ultimately eliminate violence in the East St. Louis area.

The two detainees, sitting at their respective tables in front of the roomful of CHS students, relayed their experiences and advice.

“Jail ain’t fun,” said Scott. “I encourage everyone to pay attention. Life ain’t no joke. It goes by so quickly. Take your life and your education seriously.”

The 31-year-old Scott was first incarcerated at the age of 19 for armed robbery and sent to state prison, where he stayed for 9 ½ years. He has been locked up for the past 13 months on drug charges.

“This is my first time being in jail and getting in trouble with the law,” said the 26-year-old McCottrell, who has been locked up for the past five months, facing charges of aggravated battery. “Just because you have a family who is there for you and supports you doesn’t mean you can’t go to jail. I said I was never going to jail.”

Scott shared that he didn’t give jail or most things any serious thought. “I used to be young, not paying attention and not participating in what I should have been,” he said. “And that was a bad thing for me.”

“I used to be a hot head, but I got kids now,” continued Scott. “I encourage anyone to do better and pay attention. Going to jail puts your mom, dad, and family in a bad situation.”

Scott continued with his hard-earned advice, “Take education and life seriously. Choose to do right. Take time to figure out who you are,” he offered. “Today, I’m working on myself to grow into a better person.”

McCottrell told of her difficulties of being in jail. “My baby was one month old when I came to jail,” she said through tears. “I really didn’t know what my baby looked like until a month ago.” McCottrell also has two other children – ages eight and three. “I can’t see my babies. They ask me, ‘Momma, when are you coming home?’”

“It’s hard being in jail,” she continued. “Your friends don’t call you or put money on your books. I thought my mom or dad could save me. But they can’t save me. I’m on my own now. It’s lonely.”

McCottrell offered guidance to the CHS students. “You all have to start paying attention to your surroundings and who you are around,” she warned. “If people are doing something they don’t have any business doing, go on about your business. You don’t have to indulge in that activity.”

“And another thing. Keep your hands off folks,” McCottrell said emphatically and repeatedly. “Somebody could get stabbed, shot or killed.”

On a self-help note, the female detainee divulged a part of her mental health journey. “Find someone to talk to, because I’ve been going through depression since I was in the fifth grade,” she revealed. “It took me going to jail to realize that I needed to talk to someone. It’s not bad to talk to a therapist or to be put on medication. It helps in the long run.”

During the question-and-answer period, one CHS student asked Scott why he went back to jail. “I would say it was my surroundings and being impatient,” he confessed. “I also chose the easy way.”

Another student asked the question, “What is the first thing you’re going to do when you get out of jail?”

“I’m going to go hug my kids,” Scott replied to a round of applause.

Thanking Scott and McCottrell for their time and honesty was Interim CHS Director Natasha Flowers, PhD.

“We don’t have to look far in terms of TV to know that prison is not the best place to be,” said Flowers. “We are grateful that you are here today to tell your story, and to remind us that rules matter. They are in place for our safety and our joy.”

“Nonviolent measures are the best approach,” Flowers said addressing the CHS students. “You all have choices, and we want you to remember that. You have the power to say no.”

Moderating the dialogue was Joe W. Lewis, Jr., of the 40 Days of Nonviolence and Beyond executive committee. Afterward, he thanked the detainees for sharing their stories. He also expressed gratitude for the initiative’s partners and encouraged more collaboration and friendships.

“All of these officers here are vested in and care about our young people and our community,” said Lewis.

Escorting the detainees were Rhyiannon Ike, St. Clair County Sheriff Department deputy; Ellis Stanley and Cameron Bush, both St. Clair County Corrections field training officers. Also present were SIUE Police: Sgt. Kasey Hoyd, CHS resource officer; Justin Nollau, Brayton Poland and Curtis Schwartzkopf with therapy dog, Chase; Illinois State Police Officers, Lt. Elbert Jennings (initiative committee member) and Marc Baker; Kendall Perry, East St. Louis police chief; and Cortez Slack, of the East St. Louis Housing Authority.

