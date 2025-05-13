EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) provided pomp, circumstance and a chance for graduating seniors to revel, strut and shine during the school’s 2025 Commencement Ceremony.

CHS graduated 28 seniors on Friday, May 9 in the middle of campus at the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Center. The commencement speaker was Nate Williams, PhD, Associate Professor and Department Chair of Teaching and Learning in the SIUE School of Education Health and Human Behavior.

