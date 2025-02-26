EDWARDSVILLE - How many points are the Queen worth? Can the Pawn move backwards? What happens when you capture the King?

These questions are answered in swift succession by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center’s Project Success students. They have been taking chess lessons from Phillip Berry, 40 Days of Nonviolence and Beyond staff member and longtime chess coach. Chess lessons are one of the activities provided during the project that began Jan. 28 and will conclude on March 4.

SIUE is one of many partners working with the 40 Days of Nonviolence and Beyond committee in its ongoing mission to deter and ultimately eliminate violence in the East St. Louis area.

“Chess is a strategy game. It’s one of the oldest games known to man, and the purpose is to capture the king on the other side,” said Berry, owner of his company, Chess for Change. “You have to learn strategic thinking, critical thinking and pattern recognition.”

“Chess teaches players how to make decisions and evaluate consequences,” continued Berry, who has played chess for more than 15 years. “One wrong move and the game could be over. You also must watch the whole board.”

“Chess teaches young people about life and life lessons,” he added. “And I try to make it fun to learn. Like this young lady here. This is her third session, and she knows how to set up the board.”

Berry turns his attention back to all the Project Success students, ages 5-14. He divides the group into the boys against the girls. The students line up in two lines on opposite sides of the board. A coin is tossed, and the girls go first. One player from each side studies the board, makes their move, and then goes to the end of the line. This game concluded with the girls as the victors.

“It’s refreshing to see the students so engaged and enthusiastic when playing the game of chess,” said Project Success Program Director Tiana Montgomery. “They are not only learning but strategizing and having a fun experience.”

“Playing chess engages a lot more than reading, writing and arithmetic,” said Joe W. Lewis Jr., 40 Days of Nonviolence executive committee member. “It helps with conflict resolution, communication skills and overall resolving issues by talking without yelling, pushing, and shoving. It can also help with knowing how to engage sensibly and come up with conclusions.”

