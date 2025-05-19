EDWARDSVILLE - Messages of girl power, positive self-esteem, healthy body image, community activism and more were packaged in sparkly, eye-catching motion and decorative costuming during the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts’ (ESLCPA) 2025 Spring Dance Recital.

Students took to the stage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15 in the Multipurpose Room of Building D of the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Center. Social justice was the theme of the dance recital.

“Social justice is very important and was part of Miss Katherine Dunham’s philosophy,” said Ta’Shayla Montgomery, ESLCPA Dunham and ballet dance instructor. “At the end of last year, the students were very discouraged, and we talked about what they could do. They decided they wanted to do a dance project about social justice.”

Led by ESCLPA alumni and the choreography dynamic, sister-duo of Montgomery and lyrical jazz dance instructor Jay’Kayla Winford, students ages 7-17, performed stirring and craftily executed dance numbers that involved a mixture of modern, jazz, hip-hop and Dunham Technique.

The titles and choreographers were: “Chandelier,” music by Sia; “Raise It Up,” music by Impact Repertory Theatre and Jamia Simone Nash; and “He Inspired Me,” music by Chris Brown and Michael Jackson – Winford; “Little Brown Girl: Ruby Bridges,” music by Ebony Janae and Beyonce’; “Barbie’s World,” music by Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice; and “Blood of My Sisters,” music by Angelique Kidjo from the Woman King movie soundtrack – Montgomery.

Guest artist, Mentoring with a Purpose, was also on the program. Its youth group performed the inspirational dance numbers, “Safe in His Arms,” music by Vickie Winans and “That’s My King,” music by CeCe Winans.

Two original poems were also presented by T’Azia Thornton, “I See Her Often Struggling Alone,” and Honest Spiller, “The Light That’s In Every Room.”

“What we did tonight was socialization through the Arts, which is one of Miss Dunham’s philosophies,” explained Montgomery, who received her Kathryn Dunham Teacher Certification on April 28. “Miss Dunham wanted to make sure that we learn how to communicate how we feel and let our voices be heard through the Arts.”

The students understood their assignment and executed it with great excellence, according to new ESLCPA Program Director Patricia Straughter-Williams.

“Each dancer brought powerful energy to the stage. Their execution was seamless,” said Straughter-Willliams. “Their performances and those performing spoken word were not only relevant, but thought-provoking. It sparked meaningful conversation among those watching.”

“These young artists didn’t just perform — they embodied the art of storytelling through movement,” continued Straughter-Willilams. “I could not be prouder of what they accomplished. I am truly amazed by the level of confidence and resilience I witnessed on stage this evening. What we experienced tonight was far beyond a recital – it was a full-scale production.”

ESLCPA dancers included: Rheagan Armstrong, Meadow Coates, Karenza Cox, Xiomara Cummings, Roasia Heidelberg, Romia Heidelberg, Janiya Jenning, Tamani Johnson, Leena D. Rogers, Honest Spiller, Faith Sussix, T’Azia Thornton and Reagan Titley.

Other ESLCPA staff helping with the students and dance recital included Jack Williams, assistant director; and Erika Johnson, EdD, music/band and dialogue coach.

Straughter-Williams thanked parents, family and friends for supporting the young artists. She also invited them to enroll youth in ESLCPA’s 2025 Summer Enrichment Camp from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, June 2-Friday, July 11. The camp will offer beginner and advanced piano, guitar, violin, horns, drums, Dunham Technique, jazz, modern, hip-hop, ballet and voice.

The Performing Arts After School and Summer Program is supported in part by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

SIUE East St. Louis Center for the Performing Artshas a long, rich history. The legendary dancer, anthropologist, and social activist Katherine Dunham founded the Center for Performing Arts at the SIUE East St. Louis Center in 1964. At its peak in the 1990s, the East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts provided year-round instruction to more than 1,000 youth and became a training ground for professional artists of all disciplines. For decades, the East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts has provided performing arts classes to students and community members to develop local talent and to cultivate a love of the arts. The program serves children ages 6-17. Students study beginning piano and guitar, drums, bass guitar, West African drumming and multiple styles of dance. Classes often culminate in musical and theatrical productions.

