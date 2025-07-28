EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has once again earned Gold Tier recognition as a 2025-2026 Military Friendly® School, placing the University among the top 10% of institutions nationwide for its commitment to serving military-affiliated students, including active-duty service members, veterans, and military-connected families.

The prestigious designation is awarded by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs® Magazine, and is based on a rigorous, data-driven evaluation process. More than 1,800 institutions participated in the 2025-2026 survey, with 537 receiving special awards for exceeding Military Friendly® standards. SIUE was evaluated in the small public institution category and also earned the designation of Military Spouse Friendly® School, reflecting its broad support for military families.

“This designation reflects our deep commitment to serving those who have served,” said Kevin Wathen, EdD, director of Military and Veteran Services. “From enrollment through graduation and beyond, we strive to provide military-connected students with the resources, support, and community they need to succeed. We are extremely proud to once again earn Gold Tier Military Friendly® status.”

Andy Benoit, EdD, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management, praised the University's progress and vision: “Kevin Wathen and his team have built a strong foundation of support and advocacy for our military-connected students,” said Benoit. “This recognition places SIUE among the top-tier institutions nationally and reflects our long-term strategy to achieve a Top 10 Military Friendly® School ranking.”

“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process,” said Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships. “Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages Institutions to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”

Each year, SIUE’s Office of Military and Veteran Services supports more than 900 military-connected students through personalized advising, peer mentorship, benefits coordination, and transitional resources. The Military and Veteran Resource Center, located in the Morris University Center, offers a welcoming, student-centered space for connection and support.

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data from more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary Military Friendly® Schools survey. Final ratings are determined by combining survey results with institutional data on student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree persistence and default rates—for all students and for student veterans specifically.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings are determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council, a group of independent leaders in higher education and military recruitment. The full 2025-2026 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs® Magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

To learn more about SIUE’s programs and services for veterans and military-affiliated students, visit siue.edu/military.



About Military Friendly® Schools:

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

