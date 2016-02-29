SIUE drops baseball game to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – SIUE baseball enjoyed its most productive offensive day of the season, scoring five times on nine hits, but it wasn't enough. Memphis rode a six-run sixth inning to an 11-5 win and a three-game sweep of SIUE Sunday at FedExField.

SIUE dropped to 0-6. Memphis is now 4-2.

The Cougars did all of their scoring in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

"After the fifth inning we relaxed," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said of his offense. "We loosened up and took some good swings."

Dustin Woodcock and Mario Tursi each had two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars. Tursi connected on a two-run home run in the eighth inning. Woodcock added a two-run double in the seventh inning.

"Dustin and Mario took some outstanding swings," Stoecklin added. "Mario got into one. When you go up there with a plan and know how you want to approach the at-bat you can do that."

Keaton Wright accounted for the other SIUE run with a solo home run, his second of the year, in the top of the sixth inning. He finished 2 for 5.

Aaron Jackson was 2 for 4 with a double.

"A.J. has taken some great at-bats," Stoecklin added. "He has lined out a few times so he doesn't have some of the stats to show it, but he has looked really good at the plate."

Memphis got to a 4-0 lead in three innings against SIUE starter Jarret Bednar. Bednar tossed five innings in his second start of the year. He allowed four runs on six hits and struck out two. He did not walk a batter.

"Jarret had good command in the strike zone," Stoecklin said. "He came out and competed well on a day it wasn't easy to pitch. The wind was blowing straight out about 20-25 miles per hour."

Chris Carrier and Bowman each had RBI-doubles in a three-run third inning.

The Tigers did the bulk of their damage in the sixth inning. Ryan Fitz replaced Bednar on the mound for SIUE. Fritz was forced to leave after facing only a single hitter, Carrier, who singled off of Fritz. D.J. Hickey followed Fritz in the game. He pitched just the six surrendering five runs on five hits.

The biggest blow of the inning came from Memphis third baseman Zach Schritenthal. The Tigers had already scored two runs in the inning, when with two outs in the inning and the bases loaded, Schritenthal lined a bases-clearing triple down the right field line to give Memphis a 10-1 lead.

Brendan Miller allowed a run over the final two innings. He didn't walk a batter and he struck out five.

"B.J. did a nice job," Stoecklin said. "He didn't necessarily have his best stuff but he did well with it."

The Cougars their season next weekend with a three-game series beginning Friday at Missouri State.