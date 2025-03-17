EDWARDSVILLE – The Ohio Valley Conference champion SIUE basketball has earned a No. 16 seed and will be facing No. 1 seed Houston on Thursday afternoon, March 20, 2025, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air on TBS.

This will be the first meeting ever between the two schools in men's basketball.

Fans wishing to inquire about tickets through the SIUE ticket office should email the office at SIUETickets@siue.edu by 5 p.m. central time Monday, March 17, 2025. Fans wishing to purchase general tickets, please use the link on the right.