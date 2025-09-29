NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville women's volleyball swept Tennessee State in game one of conference play. The Cougars dominated the Tigers 25-19, 25-15 and 25-13.

The Cougars advance to 7-6 on the season and 2-0 in OVC play, while the Tigers fall to 1-13 and 0-2 in OVC.

Sophie Robinson led the team once again with 13 kills. With a hitting percentage of .333.

The offense was guided by Paige Bernstein with 11 assists and Ally Hughes with 17.

As a team the Cougars balanced their game with 42 kills and 13 blocks. They also had eight aces, 39 assists and 41 digs.

Up next, the Cougars return to first Community Arena to take on Western Illinois Oct. 3.

