EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall has extended women's soccer Head Coach Derek Burton's contract through the 2024 season. Burton has served as the Cougars' head coach since 2008.

"We are excited to extend Derek as he is a well-respected coach across the industry and within our department," Hall said. "Derek shows true care for his student-athletes regarding their competitive success, but also for their general well-being and growth."

"I would like to thank Chancellor (Randy) Pembrook, Tim Hall, Katie Zingg and all of our administration for their confidence in me and their support of our program moving forward," commented Burton. "The belief that has been shown in what we do and how we do it is empowering and provides me with even more motivation to lead our program to continued success on and off the field, and represent SIUE in the absolute best ways possible."

Burton has been the head coach for 12 seasons. In 2019, he led his team to a 10-5-5 record while making it to the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game.

Article continues after sponsor message

"He has led the program to success for several years and we look forward to him continuing that success in the future," Hall added.

During his tenure, Burton has lead SIUE to seven OVC tournament appearances, holding a tournament record of 9-3-4. The team has advanced to three championship games in their seven appearances, winning two of those to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

In 2016, the Cougars eliminated No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, becoming only the second OVC team ever to advance to the second round.

In 2014, the team made their first NCAA Division I appearance. The team was eliminated in the first round after a scoreless draw, where Kentucky would move on off penalty kicks.

"Not only am I privileged to be the head coach at SIUE, I am extremely proud to be the coach of this team of amazing young women and to be able to work with our outstanding coaches and support staff," Burton added. "I couldn't be any more excited about the direction of our program and everyone involved who plays a part in the fulfilling experience our athletes have at SIUE."

More like this: