EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior is emphasizing the breadth of its academic offerings with the reorganization of two departmental units. The units are now classified with more comprehensive titles: the Department of Applied Health, and the Department of Teaching and Learning.

“Departmental names are important features of the cultural identity for faculty, staff and students,” said Denise Cobb, PhD, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We are hopeful that important synergies and benefits will arise out of the diversity of perspectives and experiences that have been combined in these new departments.”

The Department of Applied Health includes a variety of academic programming, including exercise science, community and public health, nutrition, and speech-language pathology and audiology.

The Department of Teaching and Learning houses all of the School’s teacher preparation programs, including early childhood, elementary, middle level, secondary and special education. The department also offers a variety of graduate-level programs for educators seeking professional development opportunities.

“The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior has received tremendous support from the campus community as we’ve worked to better reflect the focus of these departments and demonstrate the diverse programming they offer,” said Curt Lox, PhD, dean of the School. “Some of our most popular and rapidly growing programs on campus are now represented under these more inclusive identities.

“These name changes signify another way in which we continue to enhance and expand programs, while meeting the needs of current and prospective students.”

