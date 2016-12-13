EDWARDSVILLE - More than 60 high school students were introduced to beginner programming during the inaugural weCode event hosted on Saturday, Dec. 3 by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science.

Participating students traveled from Metro East schools, as well as Missouri schools within St. Charles County and West St. Louis County. The tutorial workshop was free and offered students the opportunity to work in teams, under the direction of a mentor, to create a programming project of their design.

“We received a lot of positive feedback from our high school participants,” said Dennis Bouvier, PhD, associate professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science. “We hope to provide this opportunity again next year, and expand it in an effort to accommodate more interested participants.”

Programming knowledge is increasingly in-demand, as the computer science field continues to experience rapid growth across such industries as healthcare, entertainment, agriculture and aerospace.

SIUE weCode was sponsored by Centene Corporation, Enterprise Holdings, the SIUE Department of Computer Science and SIUE Information Technology Services.

