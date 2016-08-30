EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Dean’s List for summer 2016. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).

First Name Middle Name Last Name City State Major Degree
Jacob Andrew Stason Albers IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Matthew David Ehrhardt Algonquin IL Business Administration MBA 
Nathan Ernest Potthast Alhambra IL Exercise Science BS 
Jenifer Diane Gehle Altamont IL Chemistry BS 
Andrew T. Cloninger Alton IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Ashley Elizabeth Beiser Alton IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Amanda Sue Carstens Alton IL Nursing BS 
Mary Jaros Cassenti Alton IL Nursing BS 
Stephanie Rose Mormino Alton IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Marjorie Kaye Wilson Alton IL Psychology BA 
Kathryn A. Elzerman Athens IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Whitney Dianne Breweur Bartonville IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Sydney Ivory Jones Belleville IL Public Health BS 
Emily Mae McGrew Belleville IL Special Education BS 
Morgan Elizabeth Schipper Belleville IL Nursing BS 
Rachael Ellese Schwartz Belleville IL Nursing BS 
William Christopher Stehnach Belleville IL Exercise Science BS 
Vanessa Katelyn Uhls Belleville IL Elementary Education BS 
Gerred M. Zingale Belleville IL English BA 
Aarica Michelle Nagel Bethalto IL Criminal Justice Studies BS 
Kayla Diane Schell Bethalto IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Joseph Stephen Dzik Bolingbrook IL Computer Management & Info Sys BS 
Julie Ann Schilling Brownstown IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Summer Kiandra Dunn Calumet City IL Criminal Justice Studies BS 
Rexie Mae Alsola Throgmorton Carbondale IL Nursing BS 
Madalyn Leann Rogers Carlinville IL Speech Lang Path & Audiology BS 
Kaylie Alexandra LaJeunesse Cary IL Nursing BS 
Jessica Leah Lorenson Chatham IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Elizabeth   Ebel Chicago IL Nursing BS 
Zainab   Otun Chicago IL Health Education BS 
Eric A. Castelli Collinsville IL Mass Communications BA 
Gaetana Baldwin Trapani DeBouck Collinsville IL Nursing BS 
Branden Mark Kurzeja Collinsville IL Exercise Science BS 
Amber Lynne Crouch Cottage Hills IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Brittany Semele Jones Country Club Hills IL Health Education BS 
Lauren Marie Hare Dalton City IL Nursing BS 
Angela Marie Behrends Danforth IL Nursing BS 
Jessica Paige Donley Decatur IL Speech Lang Path & Audiology BS 
Alyssa M. Lippens Dixon IL Health Education BS 
Alexia Paris Castic Du Bois IL Nursing BS 
Latavia Jo Nekol Harley East Alton IL Psychology BS 
Kasey Ann Morgan East Alton IL Criminal Justice Studies BS 
Raylin Jo Pearson East Alton IL Exercise Science BS 
Abbigayle Elyse Riedisser East Alton IL Health Education BS 
Kelsey Lauren Ackerman Edwardsville IL Elementary Education BS 
San Darseem Baban Edwardsville IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Caleb Ray Corrigan Edwardsville IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Hayley Nicole Hipp Edwardsville IL Undeclared Undeclared 
Chelsey Helene Hollowell Edwardsville IL Health Education BS 
Chunhua   Huang Edwardsville IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Matthew Phillip Huelsmann Edwardsville IL Nursing BS 
Jason Alexander Miller Edwardsville IL Theater & Dance BS 
Joseph Thomas Pender Edwardsville IL Biological Sciences BS 
Brandon Scott Taylor Edwardsville IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Huong Q. Truong Edwardsville IL Psychology BS 
Oliver Alexander Washington Edwardsville IL History BS 
Taylor Lee Yuhas Edwardsville IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Amy Catherine Probst Effingham IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Luke   Brown Fairview Heights IL Biological Sciences BS 
Andrew Scott Dippolito Fairview Heights IL Geography BS 
Rahkel Lauren Martin Fairview Heights IL Nursing BS 
Jeana Marie Rivera Fairview Heights IL Business Economics and Finance BS 
Kaley Sue Himelick Flora IL Special Education BS 
Taylor Brianne O'Neill Germantown Hills IL Nursing BS 
Amelia Christen Biggs Glen Carbon IL Accountancy BSA 
Jaclyn Ann Gorniak Glen Carbon IL Nursing BS 
Yasmyn Michelle Knight Glen Carbon IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Andrew Thomas Kuhnke Glen Carbon IL Sociology BS 
Brock Adam Pontious Glen Carbon IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Jordan Michelle Uyeno Glenview IL Business Administration BS 
Joseph Patrick Wickenhauser Godfrey IL Economics BS 
Mackenzie Lynn Schutt Golconda IL Nursing BS 
Jami Lynn Crowe Grafton IL Biological Sciences BS 
Kailee   Diak Granite City IL Nursing BS 
Andria A Dooley Granite City IL Undeclared Undeclared 
James Robert Jirus Granite City IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Brianna A Nichols Granite City IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Brian Steven Burmeister Grayslake IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Michelle Lynn Kemper Greenville IL History BS 
Ashley Jordan Marchello Greenville IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Bridgette Hannah Kastelein Highland IL Health Education BS 
Cierra Nicolle' Howell Jerseyville IL Exercise Science BS 
Brayton James Regner Johnsburg IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Nikolas Cody Snyder Lakewood IL Exercise Science BS 
Janet L. Ellis Latham IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Amber   Simmons Lincoln IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Sarah Jean Kim Litchfield IL Undeclared Undeclared 
Emily E. Benvenuto Marine IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Anne E. Frosh Maryville IL Undeclared Undeclared 
Amanda Jean Riddle Maryville IL Elementary Education BS 
Brittany Katrina Kadlick Mascoutah IL Nursing BS 
Amy Jo Moore Medora IL Business Administration BS 
Austin Taylor Tjaden Metamora IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Adelaide Joy Ballard Moro IL Nursing BS 
Shelby Nicole Griggs Moro IL Biological Sciences BS 
Brandae Marie Gill Mount Erie IL Accountancy BSA 
Samantha Kay Shannon Mount Olive IL Exercise Science BS 
Zack Steven Lloyd Ladson Mount Pulaski IL Biological Sciences BS 
Chase Scott Hollingsead Mount Zion IL Computer Engineering BS 
Breanna Nicole Blackwell New Berlin IL Chemistry BS 
Edwin   Badu Afriyie Normal IL Undeclared Undeclared 
David   Taylor Normal IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Austin   Chittum O Fallon IL Geography BS 
Justine Teresa Dorn O Fallon IL Undeclared Undeclared 
Chelsea Nicole Hendrix O Fallon IL Nursing BS 
Brandy L. Hudgins O Fallon IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Alexander Joseph Knoch O Fallon IL Criminal Justice Studies BS 
Sadie Elaine Gassmann Olney IL Elementary Education BS 
Sydnee Michelle Redlich Oneida IL Elementary Education BS 
Ashley Ann Baity Ozark IL Nursing (RN) BS 
Kattie Maree Burroughs Pekin IL History BS 
Abby J. Weiss Pocahontas IL Undeclared Undeclared 
Alexis Samantha Martin Quincy IL Nursing BS 
Jazmine A. Sanders Riverdale IL Nursing BS 
Alison Jean Schweighart Rochester IL Nursing BS 
Clayton Allen Whittington Saint Jacob IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Kelsey Marie Robertson Saint Libory IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Jamie Marie Voss Saint Rose IL Elementary Education BS 
Shawn Ellis Bishop Salem IL Nursing BS 
Lydia Marie Weidner Salem IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Sarah Margaret Joachim Shorewood IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Cortney Ann Lurkins Sorento IL Nursing BS 
Morgan Elizabeth Atwood Springfield IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Zachary Robert Bourland Springfield IL Undeclared Undeclared 
Emily Nicole Crowcroft Springfield IL Exercise Science BS 
Kelly Marie Korza Springfield IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Margaret Lee Bruhn Staunton IL Health Education BS 
Zachary Michael Righter Sullivan IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Ashley Kay Buettner Swansea IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Jordan Maria Smith Swansea IL Nursing BS 
Caitlyn Nikia Madura Troy IL Early Childhood Education BS 
Jennifer Renae Wittenberg Troy IL Undeclared Undeclared 
Katherine Rose Rush Wapella IL Elementary Education BS 
Tracy L. Knobeloch Washington IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Alicia Lynn Rusteberg Waterloo IL Criminal Justice Studies BS 
Rachel Lynn Webb Waterloo IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Rachel   Wiechert Waterloo IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Maranda Lynn Points Waverly IL Health Education BS 
Dana S Rod Wheaton IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Hannah Elizabeth Randall White Hall IL Pharmacy PHRMD 
Kerri Ann Yale Winfield IL Nursing BS 
Keith Alan Sauerwein Wood River IL Business Administration BS 
             
             
Sule   Gonul Istanbul   Undeclared Undeclared 
Gizem   Oztas Istanbul   Undeclared Undeclared 
Jakala Laruth Reese West Helena AR Health Education BS 
Jorden Matthew Ekstrom Indianapolis IN Exercise Science BS 
Lindsay Marie Schroeder Arnold MO Pharmacy PHRMD 
Ashley   Babilonia De Soto MO Nursing BS 
Rachel Nicole Meyer Festus MO Speech Lang Path & Audiology BS 
Lauren Elizabeth Chaney Florissant MO Exercise Science BS 
Thomas S. Kelly Florissant MO Pharmacy PHRMD 
Alexander   Lipe Perryville MO Business Economics and Finance BS 
Redir   Barwari Saint Louis MO Pharmacy PHRMD 
Christina R Beetz Saint Louis MO Nursing BS 
Lily Kay Louie Saint Louis MO Nursing BS 
Shelley P. Monroe Saint Louis MO Pharmacy PHRMD 
Tia Paige Edwards Sevierville TN Nursing BS 
Andrew David Tucker Providence UT Nursing BS 

