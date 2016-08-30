SIUE Dean’s List announced for Summer 2016
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Dean’s List for summer 2016. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.
|First Name
|Middle Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Major
|Degree
|Jacob
|Andrew
|Stason
|Albers
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Matthew
|David
|Ehrhardt
|Algonquin
|IL
|Business Administration
|MBA
|Nathan
|Ernest
|Potthast
|Alhambra
|IL
|Exercise Science
|BS
|Jenifer
|Diane
|Gehle
|Altamont
|IL
|Chemistry
|BS
|Andrew
|T.
|Cloninger
|Alton
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Ashley
|Elizabeth
|Beiser
|Alton
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Amanda
|Sue
|Carstens
|Alton
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Mary
|Jaros
|Cassenti
|Alton
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Stephanie
|Rose
|Mormino
|Alton
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Marjorie
|Kaye
|Wilson
|Alton
|IL
|Psychology
|BA
|Kathryn
|A.
|Elzerman
|Athens
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Whitney
|Dianne
|Breweur
|Bartonville
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Sydney
|Ivory
|Jones
|Belleville
|IL
|Public Health
|BS
|Emily
|Mae
|McGrew
|Belleville
|IL
|Special Education
|BS
|Morgan
|Elizabeth
|Schipper
|Belleville
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Rachael
|Ellese
|Schwartz
|Belleville
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|William
|Christopher
|Stehnach
|Belleville
|IL
|Exercise Science
|BS
|Vanessa
|Katelyn
|Uhls
|Belleville
|IL
|Elementary Education
|BS
|Gerred
|M.
|Zingale
|Belleville
|IL
|English
|BA
|Aarica
|Michelle
|Nagel
|Bethalto
|IL
|Criminal Justice Studies
|BS
|Kayla
|Diane
|Schell
|Bethalto
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Joseph
|Stephen
|Dzik
|Bolingbrook
|IL
|Computer Management & Info Sys
|BS
|Julie
|Ann
|Schilling
|Brownstown
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Summer
|Kiandra
|Dunn
|Calumet City
|IL
|Criminal Justice Studies
|BS
|Rexie Mae
|Alsola
|Throgmorton
|Carbondale
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Madalyn
|Leann
|Rogers
|Carlinville
|IL
|Speech Lang Path & Audiology
|BS
|Kaylie
|Alexandra
|LaJeunesse
|Cary
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Jessica
|Leah
|Lorenson
|Chatham
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Elizabeth
|Ebel
|Chicago
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Zainab
|Otun
|Chicago
|IL
|Health Education
|BS
|Eric
|A.
|Castelli
|Collinsville
|IL
|Mass Communications
|BA
|Gaetana
|Baldwin Trapani
|DeBouck
|Collinsville
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Branden
|Mark
|Kurzeja
|Collinsville
|IL
|Exercise Science
|BS
|Amber
|Lynne
|Crouch
|Cottage Hills
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Brittany
|Semele
|Jones
|Country Club Hills
|IL
|Health Education
|BS
|Lauren
|Marie
|Hare
|Dalton City
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Angela
|Marie
|Behrends
|Danforth
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Jessica
|Paige
|Donley
|Decatur
|IL
|Speech Lang Path & Audiology
|BS
|Alyssa
|M.
|Lippens
|Dixon
|IL
|Health Education
|BS
|Alexia
|Paris
|Castic
|Du Bois
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Latavia Jo
|Nekol
|Harley
|East Alton
|IL
|Psychology
|BS
|Kasey
|Ann
|Morgan
|East Alton
|IL
|Criminal Justice Studies
|BS
|Raylin
|Jo
|Pearson
|East Alton
|IL
|Exercise Science
|BS
|Abbigayle
|Elyse
|Riedisser
|East Alton
|IL
|Health Education
|BS
|Kelsey
|Lauren
|Ackerman
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Elementary Education
|BS
|San
|Darseem
|Baban
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Caleb
|Ray
|Corrigan
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Hayley
|Nicole
|Hipp
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|Chelsey
|Helene
|Hollowell
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Health Education
|BS
|Chunhua
|Huang
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Matthew
|Phillip
|Huelsmann
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Jason
|Alexander
|Miller
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Theater & Dance
|BS
|Joseph
|Thomas
|Pender
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Biological Sciences
|BS
|Brandon
|Scott
|Taylor
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Huong
|Q.
|Truong
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Psychology
|BS
|Oliver
|Alexander
|Washington
|Edwardsville
|IL
|History
|BS
|Taylor
|Lee
|Yuhas
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Amy
|Catherine
|Probst
|Effingham
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Luke
|Brown
|Fairview Heights
|IL
|Biological Sciences
|BS
|Andrew
|Scott
|Dippolito
|Fairview Heights
|IL
|Geography
|BS
|Rahkel
|Lauren
|Martin
|Fairview Heights
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Jeana
|Marie
|Rivera
|Fairview Heights
|IL
|Business Economics and Finance
|BS
|Kaley
|Sue
|Himelick
|Flora
|IL
|Special Education
|BS
|Taylor
|Brianne
|O'Neill
|Germantown Hills
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Amelia
|Christen
|Biggs
|Glen Carbon
|IL
|Accountancy
|BSA
|Jaclyn
|Ann
|Gorniak
|Glen Carbon
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Yasmyn
|Michelle
|Knight
|Glen Carbon
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Andrew
|Thomas
|Kuhnke
|Glen Carbon
|IL
|Sociology
|BS
|Brock
|Adam
|Pontious
|Glen Carbon
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Jordan
|Michelle
|Uyeno
|Glenview
|IL
|Business Administration
|BS
|Joseph
|Patrick
|Wickenhauser
|Godfrey
|IL
|Economics
|BS
|Mackenzie
|Lynn
|Schutt
|Golconda
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Jami
|Lynn
|Crowe
|Grafton
|IL
|Biological Sciences
|BS
|Kailee
|Diak
|Granite City
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Andria
|A
|Dooley
|Granite City
|IL
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|James
|Robert
|Jirus
|Granite City
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Brianna
|A
|Nichols
|Granite City
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Brian
|Steven
|Burmeister
|Grayslake
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Michelle
|Lynn
|Kemper
|Greenville
|IL
|History
|BS
|Ashley
|Jordan
|Marchello
|Greenville
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Bridgette
|Hannah
|Kastelein
|Highland
|IL
|Health Education
|BS
|Cierra
|Nicolle'
|Howell
|Jerseyville
|IL
|Exercise Science
|BS
|Brayton
|James
|Regner
|Johnsburg
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Nikolas
|Cody
|Snyder
|Lakewood
|IL
|Exercise Science
|BS
|Janet
|L.
|Ellis
|Latham
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Amber
|Simmons
|Lincoln
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Sarah
|Jean
|Kim
|Litchfield
|IL
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|Emily
|E.
|Benvenuto
|Marine
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Anne
|E.
|Frosh
|Maryville
|IL
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|Amanda
|Jean
|Riddle
|Maryville
|IL
|Elementary Education
|BS
|Brittany
|Katrina
|Kadlick
|Mascoutah
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Amy
|Jo
|Moore
|Medora
|IL
|Business Administration
|BS
|Austin
|Taylor
|Tjaden
|Metamora
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Adelaide
|Joy
|Ballard
|Moro
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Shelby
|Nicole
|Griggs
|Moro
|IL
|Biological Sciences
|BS
|Brandae
|Marie
|Gill
|Mount Erie
|IL
|Accountancy
|BSA
|Samantha
|Kay
|Shannon
|Mount Olive
|IL
|Exercise Science
|BS
|Zack
|Steven Lloyd
|Ladson
|Mount Pulaski
|IL
|Biological Sciences
|BS
|Chase
|Scott
|Hollingsead
|Mount Zion
|IL
|Computer Engineering
|BS
|Breanna
|Nicole
|Blackwell
|New Berlin
|IL
|Chemistry
|BS
|Edwin
|Badu Afriyie
|Normal
|IL
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|David
|Taylor
|Normal
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Austin
|Chittum
|O Fallon
|IL
|Geography
|BS
|Justine
|Teresa
|Dorn
|O Fallon
|IL
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|Chelsea
|Nicole
|Hendrix
|O Fallon
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Brandy
|L.
|Hudgins
|O Fallon
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Alexander
|Joseph
|Knoch
|O Fallon
|IL
|Criminal Justice Studies
|BS
|Sadie
|Elaine
|Gassmann
|Olney
|IL
|Elementary Education
|BS
|Sydnee
|Michelle
|Redlich
|Oneida
|IL
|Elementary Education
|BS
|Ashley
|Ann
|Baity
|Ozark
|IL
|Nursing (RN)
|BS
|Kattie
|Maree
|Burroughs
|Pekin
|IL
|History
|BS
|Abby
|J.
|Weiss
|Pocahontas
|IL
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|Alexis
|Samantha
|Martin
|Quincy
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Jazmine
|A.
|Sanders
|Riverdale
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Alison
|Jean
|Schweighart
|Rochester
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Clayton
|Allen
|Whittington
|Saint Jacob
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Kelsey
|Marie
|Robertson
|Saint Libory
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Jamie
|Marie
|Voss
|Saint Rose
|IL
|Elementary Education
|BS
|Shawn
|Ellis
|Bishop
|Salem
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Lydia
|Marie
|Weidner
|Salem
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Sarah
|Margaret
|Joachim
|Shorewood
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Cortney
|Ann
|Lurkins
|Sorento
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Morgan
|Elizabeth
|Atwood
|Springfield
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Zachary
|Robert
|Bourland
|Springfield
|IL
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|Emily
|Nicole
|Crowcroft
|Springfield
|IL
|Exercise Science
|BS
|Kelly
|Marie
|Korza
|Springfield
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Margaret
|Lee
|Bruhn
|Staunton
|IL
|Health Education
|BS
|Zachary
|Michael
|Righter
|Sullivan
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Ashley
|Kay
|Buettner
|Swansea
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Jordan
|Maria
|Smith
|Swansea
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Caitlyn
|Nikia
|Madura
|Troy
|IL
|Early Childhood Education
|BS
|Jennifer
|Renae
|Wittenberg
|Troy
|IL
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|Katherine
|Rose
|Rush
|Wapella
|IL
|Elementary Education
|BS
|Tracy
|L.
|Knobeloch
|Washington
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Alicia
|Lynn
|Rusteberg
|Waterloo
|IL
|Criminal Justice Studies
|BS
|Rachel
|Lynn
|Webb
|Waterloo
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Rachel
|Wiechert
|Waterloo
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Maranda
|Lynn
|Points
|Waverly
|IL
|Health Education
|BS
|Dana
|S
|Rod
|Wheaton
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Hannah
|Elizabeth
|Randall
|White Hall
|IL
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Kerri
|Ann
|Yale
|Winfield
|IL
|Nursing
|BS
|Keith
|Alan
|Sauerwein
|Wood River
|IL
|Business Administration
|BS
|Sule
|Gonul
|Istanbul
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|Gizem
|Oztas
|Istanbul
|Undeclared
|Undeclared
|Jakala
|Laruth
|Reese
|West Helena
|AR
|Health Education
|BS
|Jorden
|Matthew
|Ekstrom
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Exercise Science
|BS
|Lindsay
|Marie
|Schroeder
|Arnold
|MO
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Ashley
|Babilonia
|De Soto
|MO
|Nursing
|BS
|Rachel
|Nicole
|Meyer
|Festus
|MO
|Speech Lang Path & Audiology
|BS
|Lauren
|Elizabeth
|Chaney
|Florissant
|MO
|Exercise Science
|BS
|Thomas
|S.
|Kelly
|Florissant
|MO
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Alexander
|Lipe
|Perryville
|MO
|Business Economics and Finance
|BS
|Redir
|Barwari
|Saint Louis
|MO
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Christina
|R
|Beetz
|Saint Louis
|MO
|Nursing
|BS
|Lily
|Kay
|Louie
|Saint Louis
|MO
|Nursing
|BS
|Shelley
|P.
|Monroe
|Saint Louis
|MO
|Pharmacy
|PHRMD
|Tia
|Paige
|Edwards
|Sevierville
|TN
|Nursing
|BS
|Andrew
|David
|Tucker
|Providence
|UT
|Nursing
|BS
