EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0)

Please find attached the list of students qualifying for the 2019 spring semester Dean’s List in Excel and PDF format, sorted by state, then hometown, in alphabetical order. The list is also posted at https://www.siue.edu/news/deanslist/2019-spring.shtml.

