EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s LaShatá Grayson is casting aside personal doubt and growing as a leader, all while pursuing her passion for student advocacy, accessibility and development, as a graduate student in the College Student Personnel Administration (CSPA) program.

“I previously worked as an elementary special education teacher, but found myself on a soul-searching journey, trying to figure out what was best for me and my future,” Grayson, of Gary, Ind., recalled. “That’s when I came across information on SIUE’s College Student Personnel Administration program. Suddenly, everything began to fall into place.”

Grayson was invited to join the thriving program by director Pietro Sasso, PhD, who assured her a graduate assistantship would be the final piece she’d need to be able to afford an advanced degree and pursue her dreams.

“One of the primary things that caught my attention was Dr. Sasso, and how he was truly invested in helping me get to where I wanted to be,” she said. “This program has made me face many fears and self-doubt, and gain opportunities to develop as a young professional. I love our course discussions on social justice, inclusion, research and assessment.”

Grayson has boosted her academic experience by earning two competitive national internship placements, which have offered abundant experiential learning opportunities. She has also served as a graduate conference staff member for the Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors and the Association for Fraternal Leadership and Values, which gave her the opportunity to present at her first national conference.

“LaShatá is extremely professionally-focused and has demonstrated significant leadership in her time as a CSPA student,” Sasso said. “Her success in obtaining graduate staff positions at national conferences is a testament to her capacity to seek out professional development and learning experiences that will advance her competencies in working with fraternity and sorority student leaders. The professional opportunities that she has earned are highly competitive, prestigious and sought after by other students nationwide.”

Grayson is known on campus for her vibrant personality and dedication to students through her work as a graduate assistant for Fraternity and Sorority Life in the Kimmel Student Involvement Center. She oversees the Panhellenic Council and Interfraternity Council, and advises students to reach their highest potential.

Article continues after sponsor message

She credits mentors Tiffany Reed, CSPA Assistant Professor J.T. Snipes, PhD, and ACCESS Director Dominic Dorsey for pushing her to achieve great things. Ultimately, Grayson attributes her success to her spiritual faith, beliefs and family. Now, she’s paying that support forward through her blossoming career in student affairs.

“I truly believe fraternity and sorority life is leadership development at its finest,” Grayson exclaimed. “I am a huge advocate for inclusion and an architect of experiential learning. My passion for developing students is ever-growing. The sky is truly the limit.”

“LaShatá is a phenomenal member of the SIUE Fraternity and Sorority Life team,” said Mustafa Abdullah Jr., coordinator for Fraternity and Sorority Life. “Her passion for student development and programming has helped revamp existing programs and sparked ideas for new initiatives. LaShatá goes above and beyond to challenge and support students. Our entire team is proud of her accomplishments. I know she will make a positive, lasting impact on whatever campus she touches throughout her career.”

Grayson aspires to travel the world and facilitate sessions to students in fraternity and sorority life around the values of inclusion, recruitment, organizational and program development, leadership and membership retention.

The CSPA program will host a Visit Day on Friday, March 6. Pre-register at siue.edu/cspa-visit-day.

Prospective students interested in applying for graduate assistantships, which provide tuition remission and a monthly stipend, can apply by Friday, Feb. 14. Priority consideration will be given to attendees who interview at the event.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=36fT3AqONl0&feature=youtu.be

More like this: