SIUE Cross County prepares for NCAA Regionals
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The SIUE women's and men's cross country teams head to Iowa City, Iowa, Friday for the NCAA Midwest Regional.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The women's 6K race is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. followed by the men's 10K race at 12 p.m. Both races are being held at the Ashton Cross Country Course.
SIUE Assistant Coach Kayla Brown said maintaining and improving the gap between the team's top runner and its No. 5 runner is the goal.
"Our focus going into this event is the same as it was going into the conference meet," said Brown. "I want us to work on how we work together as a group."
The SIUE women will be among 319 runners at the event. Scheduled to compete for the Cougars are Keri Burmester, Jess Clarke, Aly Goff, Erin Kennedy, Haley Miller, Haley Quinn and Allie Sweatt.
"The women have had a couple of 6K events this season, but for the men this will be their first 10K of the season," said Brown.
SIUE's entrants in the men's race are Anthony Holshouser, Keith Meyer, Tyler Owens, Ben Scamihorn, Landon Skelly and Austin Woodard. The field includes a total of 257 runners. Meyer finished 31st overall at this event last season.
"He is coming off a great season with his All-Conference finish," said Brown. "He has the potential to reach the All-Region mark, which is top 25. "
Fellow Ohio Valley Conference members Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri also will compete in this regional.
"In the end, it's still a race and we need to put ourselves into contention," said Brown
Women's Teams (6K – 319 runners)
Bradley
Creighton
DePaul
Drake
Eastern Illinois
Illinois
Illinois State
Illinois-Chicago
Iowa
Iowa State
Kansas
Kansas State
Loyola
Minnesota
Missouri
Missouri State
Nebraska
Nebraska-Omaha
Northern Illinois
Northern Iowa
Northwestern
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oral Roberts
Saint Louis
Southeast Missouri
SIUE
South Dakota
South Dakota State
Southern Illinois
Tulsa
UMKC
Western Illinois
Wichita State
Men's Teams (10K – 257 runners)
Bradley
Chicago State
Creighton
DePaul
Drake
Eastern Illinois
Illinois
Illinois State
Illinois-Chicago
Iowa
Iowa State
Kansas
Kansas State
Loyola
Minnesota
Missouri
Nebraska
North Dakota
North Dakota State
Northern Iowa
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oral Roberts
Saint Louis
Southeast Missouri
SIUE
South Dakota
South Dakota State
Southern Illinois
Tulsa
UMKC
Western Illinois
Wichita State
More like this: