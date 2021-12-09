EDWARDSVILLE – Kylie Eversgerd (Carlyle, Illinois), a trailblazer at Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete for SIUE cross country and track and field.

Eversgerd helped Christ Our Rock Lutheran cross country team to its first appearance in the Illinois state championships for a women's team. She was the top finisher for the team at the state championship and holds a three-mile personal best of 19 minutes, 51 seconds.

"Kylie is an athletic runner with untapped potential," said SIUE Assistant Coach Josh Wolfe. "She adds to our stable of local runners with growth potential as we re-establish being a destination for top local talent in the running community. Kylie helped push her program to new heights, and we want her to bring that momentum to us and contribute to an improving team culture striving for success and new personal bests. We're excited with what Kylie adds to our training group."

A member of National Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar, Eversgerd is a four-sport standout at Christ Our Rock Lutheran. She led the softball team to a pair of regional championships and an Elite Eight appearance in 2020. Her basketball team also won regional championships in 2019 and 2020. She played four seasons of volleyball. In all, she earned 11 varsity letters.

A projected pharmacy major at SIUE, she is the daughter of Randy and Stacie Eversgerd.

