EDWARDSVILLE - According to the American College Health Association, 76% of undergraduate students experienced moderate to serious psychological distress in 2024. Today, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is working to reduce that number among all its student population, with the help of a $290,000 Mental Health Early Action on Campus Act Competitive (MHEAC) grant from the Illinois Board of Higher Education, noted SIUE Counseling Services Director Sydney K Greenwalt, PhD.

Greenwalt also offered a barometer for gauging mental health concerns at SIUE. “Last year, we saw 604 unique clients in direct service provision at SIUE Counseling Services,” she said. “This year, so far, we have seen 348 unique clients, along with the students served through psychoeducational outreaches.” Specifically, hundreds of students have participated in psychoeducational engagement that includes mental health sessions through SIUE’s partnership with TimelyCare.

When possible, it is best to address mental health concerns in the initial stages, shared Greenwalt. Some early warning signs for students include:

Increased irritability

Changes in energy and/or appetite

Problems with concentration

Difficulty with motivation

“These symptoms may be a response to external or internal stressors and suggest the potential presence of mental health issues,” she said.

When not addressed, the effects of mental health stressors can be problematic.

“Some students may find themselves having difficulty attending class, completing assignments on time, or focusing while in class,” said Greenwalt. “This can lead to a weakened academic performance. Outside of academic impacts, students may notice changes in functioning at work, at home and with their loved ones.”

Article continues after sponsor message

With the help of the MHEAC grant, the Division of Student Affairs at SIUE, alongside partners from SIUE Cougar Athletics and the School of Pharmacy, are working on several student mental health initiatives that will raise awareness, provide training, reduce stigma, or otherwise promote and advance student mental health in innovative and creative ways, according to Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Miriam Roccia.

One of those ways is through the creation of a mental health incubator, noted Greenwalt.

“SIUE’s 2025 Mental Health Incubator will allow SIUE members to propose a student mental health initiative through an application process, in which a one-time financial award is available to support student mental health initiatives,” she said. Nineteen applications were submitted by student organizations, departments, faculty and staff. Twelve projects will be funded during the Spring 2025 semester.

Greenwalt enumerated additional plans to include:

A Basic Student Needs Survey, working with Southern Illinois University Carbondale, to identify campus and system-level training needs, gaps, and initiatives

Expansion of opportunities for training. “We will train people to become trainers in Mental Health First Aid. We will expand our Be There Certificate program, increase access to Question, Persuade, Refer Online Gatekeeper Training, and NAMI’s (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Suicide Prevention/Intervention and Postvention training.”

Supporting peer education in athletics and more broadly to help with health promotion and education

“With proper outreach and education about the services offered in Health and Counseling Services, we hope to increase the number of students who are educated about and interested in accessing our resources,” said Cathy Passananti, Health Promotions and Outreach Specialist.

SIUE Counseling Services is available to all enrolled students. It provides behavioral health consultations, crisis services, individual psychotherapy and group psychotherapy. SIUE Counseling and Health Services also provides Health Promotion services. Additionally, students and employees may choose to utilize TimelyCare for mental health support.

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs serves as the primary advocate for students and student concerns, provides services and activities which enhance students’ learning experiences and assists students in the resolution of problems involving multiple University offices.

Student Affairs strives to engage the SIUE community in services and programs that make lifelong learning possible. Its mission includes providing an SIUE student experience in which every student feels supported by the campus environment, connected to the institution, and prepared for the challenges of today and tomorrow.



More like this: