EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE picked up its first win of the year Monday nearly leading wire to wire in a 75-37 win over Knox College at First Community Arena.

SIUE improved to 1-2. Knox also is 1-2.

After the Prairie Fire scored the first two points of the game, Ray'Sean Taylor scored back-to-back buckets for the Cougars, and they never trailed again. SIUE used a 14-2 run to end the first half to take a 39-21 advantage into the break.

The Cougars continued to add on in the second half, limiting Knox to just 16 points after halftime.

SIUE connected on 46 percent of its shots (30-65) and burned the Prairie Fire for 42 points inside the paint. The Cougars outrebounded Knox 25-18 and collected 18 second-chance points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shaun Doss, Jr. had a double-double by halftime and finished with a game-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cougars. Taylor scored 13 points and added three assists. Lamar and Shamar Wright each added eight points. Courtney Carter scored four point and pulled down five rebounds.

SIUE used six players off the bench and all contributed. Desmond Polk tied his career high with 10 points and Zane Butler doubled his previous career high, scoring eight points. Jonathan Kurtas established career highs with five points and five rebounds. Cam Williams returned to game action for the first time since a torn ACL sidelined him in January. Williams chipped in three points. Elochukwu Eze logged seven minutes and added a rebound and a block. Michael Matas also added a rebound.

"I think our offense is a work in progress," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "We have guys who can go get baskets, we have guys who can make shots. I thought the ball moved really well at times today, and at times we didn't space like we needed to. But if your defense is doing its part and you can generate steals, I think we had 20 points off turnovers, that's big for us."

Knox turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 20 SIUE points.

The Prairie Fire were led by Duane Goodman who scored 10 points. Cade Windham scored eight points and Edwardsville native Jordan Rayner added seven points. Knox used 18 players off the bench.

"I think (Knox Head Coach Ben Davis) does a really good job over there," Barone added. "I watched his last three games, and they really execute well, so I was really pleased with how we implemented our scout defense on one day prep. Our guys talked in the huddle just trying to say 'hey let's keep guarding,' and it wasn't coming from the coaches."

SIUE goes back on the road to take part in the J. Arnold Wealth Management Company Tournament at Youngstown State Friday-Sunday. The Cougars face Niagara to open play in the tournament Friday night before facing host Youngstown State at St. Thomas (Minnesota).



More like this: