EDWARDSVILLE – Mayor Art Risavy and the City Council will welcome the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars men’s basketball team, coaches and Athletic Department to City Hall on Tuesday, April 1, to honor and celebrate their historic achievements during the 2024-25 season.

Student athletes, coaches, support staff and representatives of the SIUE administration will attend the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue, on the heels of the men’s basketball team’s debut in the NCAA Division I tournament in March. Mayor Risavy will issue a proclamation in honor of the team and its exhilarating season.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our City is beaming with Cougar pride, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to recognize this terrific accomplishment,” Mayor Risavy said. “There’s so much hard work, determination and dedication that is put forth each and every season by everyone involved, and in particular by these amazing student athletes.”

The Cougars amassed an impressive 22 wins during the 2024-25 season and secured the program’s first Ohio Valley Conference championship, with several players receiving individual OVC honors. The OVC tournament championship earned the Cougars a first-ever trip to the NCAA Division 1 tournament. The Cougars entered the tournament as a No. 16 seed, and faced No. 1 seed University of Houston, which powered its way to four straight victories to land in the Final Four.

More like this: