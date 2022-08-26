EDWARDSVILLE – Classes are in full swing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and so are the Cougar Welcome activities for new and returning students.

This week, students have taken part in a back-to-school barbeque, resource fair, kick-off event, and trivia night, among many other activities.

“My experience has been amazing so far,” said first-year theater major Colin Hoef, of Collinsville. “I moved in last Thursday and have gotten to meet my neighbors. All of my classes have been great. My acting class is especially amazing.”

Students took a break between classes on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to attend the annual Merchant Fair featuring representatives from a variety of community businesses and organizations. They also enjoyed an ice cream social, which included free Dairy Queen Blizzards being handed out by SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, and Associate Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs/Dean of Students Rony Die.

“We came to the Goshen Lounge for the free ice cream,” shared senior Chloe Young, of Springfield, who is studying early childhood education. “But it is really nice to see all of these different businesses and organizations here, so we can learn more and become involved.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Destiny Bernard, of Mulberry Grove, is enjoying the atmosphere on campus as it is enlivened with first-week traditions.

“We came to SIUE during COVID restrictions, so we haven’t been as active on campus for the last couple of years,” added Bernard, a senior early childhood education major. “Seeing everyone interacting and enjoying themselves is great!”

“We don’t have a lot of activities like this back in India,” said Rahila Khatoon, a mechanical engineering graduate student. “There are a lot of events here that help us meet new people and relax from our studies. Everybody here is so helpful and compassionate.”

Campus events will continue through next week as students are welcomed to campus. For a full list of welcome week events, visit siue.edu/kimmel/events/ cougarwelcome.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

Video: Cougar Welcome 2022.

More like this: