SIUE Cougar basketball returns to FOX Sports Midwest

EDWARDSVILLE – Basketball fans will once again be able to watch SIUE Cougar basketball games on FOX Sports Midwest. SIUE and FOX Sports Midwest will continue their agreement to televise SIUE men's basketball on the regional sports network which also features St. Louis Cardinals baseball and St. Louis Blues hockey.

This is the fifth consecutive year that SIUE basketball fans will be able to follow the Cougars on television.

"We are very proud to extend our relationship with FOX Sports Midwest," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "The exposure which the University and SIUE basketball receives by reaching millions of homes is invaluable."

FOX Sports Midwest coverage begins Friday, Nov. 18 when the Cougars welcome SIU Carbondale to the Vadalabene Center for a 7 p.m. contest.

Article continues after sponsor message

The rest of the FOX Sports Midwest schedule at the Vadalabene Center features IUPUI (Nov. 26), Stetson (Dec. 7), Murray State (Jan. 14), Jacksonville State (Feb. 4), UT Martin (Feb. 11) and Eastern Illinois Feb. 25. The Feb. 9 contest against Southeast Missouri will air live on FOX Sports Midwest Plus.

Games televised on FOX Sports Midwest will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGo.com. The full schedule, including game times is below.

The SIUE game at Saint Louis is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. That game will be televised as part of the Billikens' TV schedule. The Cougars and the Billikens are meeting for the fifth consecutive season.

FOX Sports Midwest's Scott Warrman will handle play-by-play duties, while Joe Pott, the radio voice of the SIUE Cougars, will join for his fifth season as the primary analyst on the broadcasts.

FOX Sports Midwest, a regional sports television network, is the leading provider of local sports in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa, reaching nearly 6 million television homes. FOX Sports Midwest telecasts more than 3,000 hours of live local programming each year, including Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey. FOX Sports Regional Networks are the nation's leading provider of local sports. Through 22 owned-and-operated regional networks, FOX Sports Networks serve as the TV home to 46 MLB, NHL and NBA teams. For more information visit FOXSportsMidwest.com.

Day Date Opponent Time Friday Nov. 18 SIU Carbondale 7:00 p.m. Saturday Nov. 26 IUPUI 1:00 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 7 Stetson 8:00 p.m. Saturday Dec. 17 at Saint Louis 4:00 p.m.* Saturday Jan. 14 Murray State 7:00 p.m. Saturday Feb. 4 Jacksonville State 4:00 p.m. Thursday Feb. 9 Southeast Missouri 7:00 p.m.+ Saturday Feb. 11 UT Martin 1:00 p.m. Saturday Feb. 25 Eastern Illinois 7:00 p.m.

*televised as part of Saint Louis' television package

+Airs on FOX Sports Midwest Plus