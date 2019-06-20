EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences is co-sponsoring the St. Louis Regional Women in Geospatial Technology Summit from 12:30-6 p.m., Thursday, June 27 at the T-REX Innovation Conference Center on Washington Ave. in St. Louis.

The half-day conference features the contributions of women, who are creating, using and promoting geospatial technologies across industry, government, and education. The summit will include presentations and a panel discussion with emerging and established geospatial professionals in the areas of public health, intelligence, local government, education, and more.

Keynote speaker Dr. Odean Serrano, founder of the Counter Wildlife Trafficking Institute, will address how geospatial analytics are being used to combat wildlife trafficking in Africa. The summit will conclude with a student poster display and networking reception.

Event co-chair Susan Hume, PhD, chair of the SIUE Department of Geography, will moderate a panel discussion on “Opportunities & Challenges for Women in Geospatial Technology.”

The public is welcome, including university, community college and high school students interested in geospatial technology-related careers. Participation is free, but registration is required at iswg.org/events/.

Joining SIUE as sponsors are the Society of Woman Geographers, Washington University in St. Louis Libraries and Missouri American Water.

