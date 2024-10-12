EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Concert Jazz Band is thrilled to announce its upcoming concert, “Ritmo y Jazz: A Celebration of Latin Music,” featuring accomplished percussionist Matt Henry. The performance will take place on Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Dunham Hall Theater.

The concert set pays homage to the rich traditions of Latin music, seamlessly blending jazz influences with infectious rhythms. Under the direction of Garrett Schmidt, associate professor of Jazz Studies, the SIUE Concert Jazz Band will showcase a dynamic program that celebrates the diverse sounds of Latin America, featuring classic pieces and innovative arrangements.

Henry, renowned for his virtuosic skills with non-Western percussion, is the featured musical guest. With a career spanning more than two decades, Henry has collaborated with numerous acclaimed artists and is known for his ability to bring energy and passion to every performance. His unique style and deep understanding of Latin rhythms promise to elevate the concert to new heights.

"We're excited to present “Ritmo y Jazz” as a way to celebrate and explore the vibrant intersections of jazz and Latin music," said Schmidt. "This concert will not only showcase our talented student musicians but also highlight the cultural richness that Latin music brings to the jazz genre. Additionally, having Matthew here for a Latin Jazz residency will provide a great educational experience for our students.”

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase. Students, seniors, and local school groups can enjoy a discounted rate. Seating is limited, so early reservations are encouraged.

For jazz aficionados or those simply looking for a lively night out, “Ritmo y Jazz” offers a unique opportunity to experience an evening filled with rhythm, passion, and the soulful sounds of Latin jazz.

About SIUE Concert Jazz Band

The SIUE Concert Jazz Band's mission is to study and perform music from America's most unique contribution to the arts: jazz music. It provides an opportunity for jazz performance majors, music majors and non-music majors alike to learn about significant contributors to the jazz idiom, perform classic and new jazz compositions, and develop the necessary skills to function as a unit providing an enjoyable listening experience to both the ensemble members and audience. The Concert Jazz Band can be heard on campus, as well as in venues in St. Louis like Jazz at the Bistro.

About Matthew Henry

Matthew Henry is in his second decade as Director of Percussion Studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, with a particular focus on drumming of the Malinke Ethnic group and Afro-Cuban traditions. Performance credits include the Who, Michael McDonald, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Muny Orchestra, Agbara, and Black Magic-The Santana Experience. Having played in the orchestra pits and on stage for Broadway shows such as On Your Feet, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, The Wiz, Billy Elliot, Cinderella, Anastasia, West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Sister Act, In the Heights, Dreamgirls, and Beauty and the Beast to sellout crowds, Henry is a proud Artist/Educational Clinician for LP, REMO, Vic Firth, Impression Cymbals, Mapex Drums, and Majestic Percussion.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.