MACOMB - Collinsville native Ray'Sean Taylor continues to shine for the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville men's basketball team. Ray'Sean had 23 points in the weekend win over Western Illinois, including five of nine shots from the three-point area. He is one of the hottest three-point shooters in conference play this year.

Kyle Thomas's put-back dunk with 32 seconds remaining gave SIUE the lead for good as the Cougars outlasted Western Illinois 69-65 Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2025, at Western Hall.

With the win, the first-ever for SIUE at Western Illinois, the Cougars swept the season series from the Leathernecks. The Cougars return to First Community Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, for a matchup with Eastern Illinois. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

SIUE improved to 8-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 15-8 overall. The Cougars remain just a game behind conference leader Morehead State.

Thomas finished with his first career double-double of 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

The game also featured the two most prolific three-point shooters in the OVC in SIUE's Taylor and WIU's Marko Malatic. Malatic led all scorers with 24 points, which included going 5-10 from three-point range. Taylor scored 23 points and was 5-9 from deep.

Article continues after sponsor message

Western Illinois has dropped seven in a row and fell to 2-10 in the OVC and 8-15 overall.

SIUE took a 37-29 lead into halftime after shooting 47 percent (15-32) from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Western Illinois got out to a quick start in the second half but couldn't overtake the Cougars until a Malatic three-pointer made it 49-46 Leathernecks with 11:28 to play. Ray'Sean Taylor put the Cougars back up 51-49 with a triple of his own just a minute later.

The second half featured six lead changes and was tied six times.

SIUE shot 40 percent (25-62) for the game overall and 7-17 (41 percent) from three-point range.

Malith added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.

Three other players score in double figures for the Leathernecks. Trey Deveaux scored 13 points and led WIU with eight rebounds.

More like this: