EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is co-hosting the Southern Illinois University System Technology and Innovation Expo with its fellow campuses on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 1871 – Chicago Technology and Entrepreneurship Center. The Expo focuses upon health, wellness and innovation.

Two SIUE researchers are showcased. Kamran Shavezipur, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering in the School of Engineering, designs chemical and biological sensors. Ken Witt, PhD, professor of pharmaceutical sciences in the School of Pharmacy, designs and evaluates drug candidates to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

According to Rob Patino, director of the SIU Office of Technology Transfer, “The event gives the SIU System an opportunity to showcase its innovations related to wellness and health, and highlights the strengths of our campuses when pulled together as an asset to our community and industry partners.”

“The Expo provides an opportunity for potential investors and licensees to hear directly from SIU’s inventors of cutting-edge products,” said Susan Morgan, PhD, associate dean of the SIUE Graduate School.

The afternoon main program begins at 2 p.m. followed by the evening program and reception at 5 p.m. Highlights include:

Google’s Sarah Robinson discussing Machine Learning’s potential in healthcare

Demonstrations of SIU’s technologies that impact on health and wellness in Illinois and around the world

The Innovation Interchange, an industry research portal bringing the assets of the SIU and the University of Missouri Systems together as research problem solvers

Discussion of hemp and cannabis business opportunities in Illinois as the legal landscape changes and new research initiatives at SIU campuses in cultivation and health

For more information and to register, visit tie.siu.edu/. The Chicago Technology and Entrepreneurship Center is located at 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, Ste. 1212.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

