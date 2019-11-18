EDWARDSVILLE - A lunch of honor was held for Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins at American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville.

The event was put on with help from three SIUE clubs, the Criminal Justice Club, Student Veterans of America, and College Republicans. Proceeds of the event were raised for the family of Trooper Hopkins and placed into a Heritage Fund Account through the state police. An all-you-can eat croc-pot cook-off was held along with live and silent auctions.

The free event invited the community to attend in honor of Trooper Hopkins.

“We saw the event on Facebook and figured we would stop by to pay respects. It’s nice to see a lot of other people came out today and had the same idea. Our police are very important, and when a tragedy happens, it’s important we all come together to help in any way we can. This is a great example of that,” spoke Jenny Sutton of Edwardsville, who attended with her husband Jim.

Trooper Hopkins was fatally shot in August of this year while serving a warrant. This tragic occurrence has sparked the good in many, who have came forward with hopes to help the family and honor Trooper Hopkins.

Saturday’s lunch had a great showing of individuals from all over the area. The event also featured Military and Police vehicles for attendees to see. Honoring Trooper Hopkins has brought together communities within many different Illinois cities, holding events and raising money in his honor. From lunches like Saturday’s to raffles, and t-shirt’s sold to help raise funds. All funds going to help Trooper Hopkins wife and three young children.

To keep up with any updates on fundraising for the family of Trooper Hopkins, keep an eye on the Illinois State Police website http://www.isp.state.il.us and Twitter https://www.twitter.com/ILStatePolice

