EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Club Sports teams demonstrated a commitment to citizenship throughout October and November, as participants worked together to raise nearly $2,000 in support of a variety of charitable causes.

“Our students continue to uphold the University’s value of citizenship,” said Keith Becherer, director of Campus Recreation. “We’re proud of our Club Sports teams as they demonstrate active engagement in not only campus life, but also in the community.”

Multiple Club Sports teams joined forces to increase awareness for breast cancer, raising more than $400 through pink Club Sports t-shirt sales throughout October. The proceeds were divided between Anderson Hospital, the Simmons Cancer Institute and Siteman Cancer Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, the Ice Hockey Club raised more than $1,000 during its Military Appreciation Day game on Saturday, Nov. 12 through the sale of special camouflage jerseys in a silent auction. The proceeds will be donated to the USO of Missouri.

SIUE Ice Hockey Club alumnus Jacob Niccum, a U.S. Army veteran, and former head coach Larry Thatcher, who served in the U.S. Navy, dropped the ceremonial first puck during the game against the Saint Louis Billikens. The SIUE ROTC Color Guard participated in the pre-game ceremony.

Through fundraising efforts held during Club Sports volleyball tournaments, together teams raised and donated $333 to The BackStoppers, Inc. in honor of fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.

The BackStoppers provides financial assistance and support to the families of fallen, or catastrophically injured, police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs while in the line of duty.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: