



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville- Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, wove the official green flag to NASCAR’s top drivers today at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) to start the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Chancellor Minor was invited to signal the start of the nationally televised NASCAR Cup Series race, which followed the famous call of “Gentlemen, start your engines” from Illinois native and celebrity comedian Bill Murray. Nearly 500 SIUE students were also in attendance at the race, arriving on buses provided by the University.

“Just as this race begins with a wave of the green flag, SIUE continues to build momentum of its own,” said Chancellor Minor. “Through our emerging partnership with World Wide Technology Raceway, we are proud to showcase our students as future professionals, engage with alumni and highlight the strength of this community.”

SIUE has a significant presence at the Metro East track through its ongoing partnership with WWT Raceway. The School of Engineering hosted an interactive display along STEM Lane, featuring hands-on activities for fans of all ages. The University’s award-winning student-led racing teams—Solar Car, Baja and Formula SAE—showcased their cutting-edge vehicles and shared insight into SIUE’s nationally recognized academic programs.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase our students’ creative design ideas, engage the community, and highlight the exciting work happening in the School of Engineering,” said Cem Karacal, PhD, Dean of the SIUE School of Engineering.

SIUE’s participation comes on the heels of its announcement of record enrollment growth, underscoring the University’s commitment to meeting the educational needs of the Metro East and St. Louis region.

“It is great to teach the community about solar car technology and the future of racing on a national and international scale,” said Garrett Ord, director of outreach and recruitment for the SIUE Solar Racing Team. “Kids have been asking how the car runs. It’s a great opportunity to spark curiosity and inspire future engineers.”

“It’s nice seeing young people recognize the SIUE brand,” said Kevin Wathen, EdD, Director of Military and Veteran Services. “So many alumni have stopped by to say, ‘I went here,’ ‘My dad went here,’ or ‘My kids are going here.’ It shows how deep SIUE’s roots run in Southern Illinois.”

“Events like the Enjoy Illinois 300 allow us to strengthen connections with the region,” said Andy Benoit, EdD, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management. “This is an excellent pathway to show we are actively engaged in serving our community.”

The Enjoy Illinois 300 includes 240 laps and positions drivers for the next NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

Chancellor Minor waves the green flag for NASCAR, 103: Chancellor Minor engaging with the student-led SIUE race team Cougar Baja in STEM Lane.

