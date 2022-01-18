EDWARDSVILLE - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. life’s work helped spark a civil rights movement that changed the fabric of America and lit a flame for all the world to see.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville joins the country on Monday, Jan. 17 in recognizing King on the federal holiday named in his honor. The University will be closed and invites employees to commemorate the day in a manner fitting of promoting justice, unity, peace and love.

“In my own reflections of Dr. King, and his legacy, I am reminded of a sermon he delivered on March 31, 1968, just four days before he was assassinated,” shared Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (VCEDI) Jessica Harris, PhD. “In the sermon, he recalls being asked by a news reporter about his position in opposition to the Vietnam War and if he was going to change his position to align with that of the administration’s. Dr. King responded, ‘On some positions, cowardice asks the question, is it expedient? And then expedience comes along and asks the question, is it politic? Vanity asks the question, is it popular? Conscience asks the question, is it right? There comes a time when one must take the position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must do it because conscience tells him it is right.’”

“As SIUE emboldens its commitment to anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion, I hope that we will follow Dr. King’s example and choose conscience over cowardice; exercising a fierce dedication to doing what is right in our pursuit of equity and justice on campus and in the broader community,” she added.

University activities and events are planned throughout January in celebration of the legendary civil rights leader.

Some of these happenings include a two-part Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration hosted by The Inclusive Excellence, Education and Development Hub (The Hub). The theme for this year’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration is “Seeding the Healed Future.”

The first event will take place via Zoom at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Rebeccah Bennett, founder and principal of Emerging Wisdom and its subsidiary InPower Institute, is the keynote speaker. Attendees are asked to register here.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards virtual ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Participants are asked to register here.

