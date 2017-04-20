EDWARSDVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus community is demonstrating its school spirit this week by participating in Springfest 2017, under the theme “Cougars in the Outfield,” through Sunday, April 23. The annual event is the longest running tradition on campus and promotes student engagement.

“Springfest is meant to celebrate SIUE students, faculty and staff accomplishments during this past academic year with one last hurrah before finals,” said Casey Vaclavik, a graduate student in the industrial organizational psychology program and Springfest graduate assistant through Campus Activities Board (CAB). “This event is always a great time on campus as everyone joins together and shows their Cougar pride.”

A full slate of events kicked off Monday, April 17, with Springfest First Pitch and a Lip Sync Contest. On Tuesday, campus community members took part in a baseball relay race, a hotdog eating competition and enjoyed watching “Angels in the Outfield” in the Woodland Bowl outside of Woodland Residence Hall.

“The relay race was great,” said sophomore Rony Reyes, of Bridgeton, who participated as part of the Hispanic Student Union. “It was healthy competition that brought out school spirit. Being involved in a student organization has been a good way for me to find friends, and this week’s events allow us to get to know students from other organizations, too.”

“We thought participating in Springfest events would be a good opportunity for our team to bond,” said Imperial Dance Team member Ahmah Gladney, a junior from Belleville. “We love this year’s theme.”

Wednesday featured the student organization expo, a scavenger hunt, Fitfest and a 5K Glow Run. One of SIUE’s greatest traditions, the giant banana split, also took place Wednesday.

“The giant banana split is always a big hit with our student population,” said Madelyn Diden, a junior in the School of Business and Springfest CAB chair. “We partner with the Bank of Edwardsville and use a giant canoe as the bowl for the banana split.”

“It’s been exciting to see everyone come out and enjoy the Springfest fun,” she added. “As always, students are dying to get their hands on a Springfest t-shirt, and we love seeing students wearing them around campus.”

Remaining Springfest events include a Jersday Thursday contest, student organization expo and featured guest Nicole Byer of MTV’s Guy Code and Girl Code, all happening Thursday, April 20. The Springfest finale will be Cougar Palooza at Woodland Bowl on Sunday.

