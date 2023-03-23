EDWARDSVILLE - The remarkable contributions of inspiring women who embrace and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion were recognized during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s ninth annual Phenomenal Celebration held Wednesday, March 22.

“What the goal here today is to ensure these women are seen, celebrated, and supported,” said Kevin Leonard, PhD, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences’ during his opening remarks. “It is imperative we recognize these women for the works they have accomplished on campus and in their community, but we also want to ensure they know we as a community support them on their journeys as they continue great works into the future.”

“Every woman receiving this recognition today is making a positive impact at this University and in our greater community,” said keynote speaker Candi Johnson, program coordinator for SIUE’s Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Center. “These women have given of themselves to help others, and now others are giving them their well-deserved accolades.”

The 2023 Phenomenal honorees included 14 leaders from SIUE’s campuses, the Southern Illinois University (SIU) System and the surrounding community. Kind remarks were shared by each of the honorees’ nominators, underscoring their worthiness of this distinct recognition. Awardees are listed below:

Andreya Ayers: office manager, Student Financial Aid, SIUE

office manager, Student Financial Aid, SIUE Kerry Basarich: instructor, coordinator of clinical acquisitions, Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing, SIUE

instructor, coordinator of clinical acquisitions, Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing, SIUE Mari Chimitris: graduate assistant, Accessible Campus Community & Equitable Student Support (ACCESS), SIUE

graduate assistant, Accessible Campus Community & Equitable Student Support (ACCESS), SIUE Amanda Depew; social worker, Supportive Services for Veteran Families/Chestnut Health Systems, community

social worker, Supportive Services for Veteran Families/Chestnut Health Systems, community Wendi Wills El-Amin, MD: associate dean for equity, diversity, and inclusion at the SIU School of Medicine; and faculty in the Department of Family and Community Medicine and Department of Medical Education

associate dean for equity, diversity, and inclusion at the SIU School of Medicine; and faculty in the Department of Family and Community Medicine and Department of Medical Education Annette Fletcher: early childhood teacher, Early Explorations Center, community

early childhood teacher, Early Explorations Center, community Michelle Ford: building service worker, Morris University Center Administration, SIUE

building service worker, Morris University Center Administration, SIUE Lauren Harris: senior, majoring in history and political science, Student Government Internal Affairs Officer, SIUE

senior, majoring in history and political science, Student Government Internal Affairs Officer, SIUE Holley Hentz: senior, majoring in sociology, SIUE

senior, majoring in sociology, SIUE Felina Herrera: assistant community director, University Housing, SIUE

assistant community director, University Housing, SIUE Au’Janee Lewis: community director, University Housing, SIUE

community director, University Housing, SIUE Michele Lorenzini: instructor, Department of Anthropology, SIUE

instructor, Department of Anthropology, SIUE Hailee O’Dell: senior, majoring in psychology with minor in Nutrition, SIUE student trustee

senior, majoring in psychology with minor in Nutrition, SIUE student trustee Mackenzie Richards: junior, majoring in psychology, Student Government external affairs officer, SIUE

“These women sincerely showcase the attributes of truly phenomenal women,” said Lindy Wagner, assistant vice chancellor for inclusive excellence, education and development. “The campus, SIU System and community are better with their presence, and society benefits from all the work they put in.”

The celebration concluded with Kaelyn Cupil, an SIUE School of Nursing student, sharing her adaption of Maya Angelou’s poem, “Phenomenal Woman,” from the collection “And Still I Rise.”

