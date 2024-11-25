EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, shared financial information that touted the University’s remarkable influence in the Southern Illinois region and St. Louis Metropolitan area, such as the more than $1.3 billion of economic impact that includes the benefits of 12,178 jobs, the generation of $144.4 million in taxes and the alumni power of $516.3 million.

Minor released the University’s Economic Impact Report, which is made up of 2023 fiscal year data, during SIUE’s Economic Impact Celebration on Friday, Nov. 22 in the Morris University Center’s Legacy Room. Southern Illinois University (SIU) System President Dan Mahony, PhD, also shared highlights from the SIU System’s Economic Report.

Also in attendance at the community celebration were Illinois legislators State Rep. Katie Stuart, of the 112th District, State Rep. Amy Elik, of the 111th District, and State Sen. Erica Harriss, of the 56th District, and Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy, SIU Board of Trustee Chair J. Phil Gilbert and SIU Board of Trustee Vice Chair Ed Hightower.

“I am grateful, this morning, for the opportunity to discuss the economic impact of SIUE and what this University means for the region,” said Minor. “You have heard me say that every great University has a great Community; and that every great Community has a great University.”

“The report that we will discuss today is about SIUE’s impact on the region, but I want to be clear that it is the synergy and co-operation with the communities across the region, including many civic and corporate partners that enable SIUE to have such a positive impact,” continued Minor. “Our operations alone contributed approximately $637 million to the local economy. The spending of our students and visitors further amplified this impact, demonstrating that our presence extends beyond the campus and into the community.”

“SIUE is part of the SIU System and in looking at the System as a whole, the economic impact in the region is far greater,” shared Mahony.

“We have prepared academic impact studies before, but we have completed them separately within our System,” said Mahony. “This is the first time that we have done so as a System, as well as break it down for each individual campus. As a system we have a $4 billion economic impact and have provided more than 45,000 jobs.”

“SIUE’s economic impact goes further than this campus and the city of Edwardsville,” said Elik, who represents Alton. “The University continues to go above and beyond providing communities and students throughout the region the opportunities to succeed and thrive.”

“The SIU School of Dental Medicine, which has its home in Alton, consistently graduates the best of the best and is a valued asset to the Alton community,” added Elik.

Stuart, who has represented Edwardsville for the past eight years, expressed her delight in being re-elected and being able to continue to represent the city and SIUE. “I am also the chair of the House Committee on Higher Education, where we work on policy that will enhance and support the diverse group of institutions across the state.”

“SIUE means so much to the entire region,” she continued. “And I think it is because you can boil it down to one word: opportunity. An individual has the opportunity to pursue a career or advance in a career. It’s an opportunity for employers to locate in our region knowing that this institution is preparing the workforce that they need. It’s the opportunity to attend a lecture, see a concert, play, sporting event, or visit The Gardens at SIUE.”

As an alumna of SIUE, Harriss says she knows the value of SIUE. “Every year, thousands and thousands of people are choosing to come here to go to school, to go to work and to do business,” said Harriss who received a bachelor’s in speech communication with a public relations specialization. “We are recognized nationally for our programs and the opportunities that are available in our region.”

Harriss went on to emphasize the research and innovation at SIUE. “We’ve seen projects at the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center. We’ve toured the new Health Science Building, and we are shaping the future for SIU in solving real world challenges,” she said.

Risavy, “SIUE’s mayor,” was the last elected official to speak during the celebration. He enumerated several ways how the University had financially benefited the City of Edwardsville.

“But beyond the dollars and cents there is an incredible, beneficial and vibrant human impact,” said Risavy. “SIUE helps the city and the region with diversity, drawing people from many states and many countries. This helps us as a city.”

“I’m excited about the direction that the entire SIU System is moving,” praised Hightower. “But specifically, Chancellor Minor is doing a great job. He’s very visible in the community. He cares about the young people. Every decision that he makes is directed at improving the lives of the students here at SIUE.”

Other financial advantages from SIUE’s Economic Report included:

SIUE’s total operational expenses – $311,162,685

Total output from University’s operations – $636,816,638

Total student off-campus spending – $129,665,705

Total visitor spending – $4,338,569

Taxpayer’s return on investment in SIUE – $3.41 in tax revenue for each state dollar spent

Also highlighted were Points of Pride for SIUE and Public Impacts. Some of them included:

The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and International Trade Center (ITC) at SIUE received the “E” award for export service. The award is the highest recognition a person or U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

The Center for Predictive Analytics (C-PAN) at SIUE is a university-wide research center that serves both the SIUE community and external partners by using and developing state-of-the-art data analysis, machine learning, and data visualization techniques to mine complex data for meaningful insights and real-world applications.

The SIUE Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach is a collaborative enterprise among several SIUE academic units, local community colleges and school districts, regional offices of education, and the community at large. The Center’s mission is to develop, strengthen, and promote STEM research, education, and outreach in the region.

According to Washington Monthly, SIUE is “2023 Best Bang for the Buck” among Midwest institutions. Among Illinois public institutions, SIUE ranks 4th on Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Top Colleges based on return on investment, including success after graduation, student debt and student satisfaction.

All new campus construction is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) certifiable by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The Center for Sustainable Communities and Entrepreneurship at SIUE is its Illinois Innovation Network hub and provides a framework to leverage the University’s strengths in support of economic and workforce development, sustainability, equity-minded engagement, and community impact.

School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings, and education to more than 13,000 people annually through a wide variety of community outreach events.

The SIUE East St. Louis Center received more than $14 million in grant awards and applied those funds toward comprehensive programs, services, and training for children and families in the community. A vital educational resource and a supportive neighbor to the Metro East Community, the Center empowers individuals and families to lead successful and healthy lives.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

The Southern Illinois University System employs more than 7,000 faculty, staff and administrators who serve approximately 23,500 students through its campuses in Carbondale, Edwardsville and Springfield. The SIU System Office and SIU Medical School are in Springfield, Illinois as well as SIU Medicine clinics that serve thousands of patients.

