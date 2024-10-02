EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) leadership, the Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB), design-build firms Clayco + Poettker, and city and state officials gathered this morning to celebrate a significant construction milestone. A “final pour” ceremony marked the last structural concrete pour on the new $105 million health science building at the SIUE campus.

During the event, attendees toured the 176,000 square foot building that will accommodate the School of Pharmacy and School of Nursing, and signed concrete columns that will be hidden within the walls of the building.

“Through Rebuild Illinois, we’re making key infrastructure investments that create opportunities for Illinoisans across the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today’s milestone in the completion of the new SIUE Health Sciences Complex reflects our commitment to building world-class learning environments. This state-of-the-art facility will provide aspiring healthcare professionals with the tools and skills they need to succeed and lead in their field.”

The scope of work involves constructing a three-story health science building that includes new academic classrooms, teaching and simulation laboratories, and administrative offices. Additionally, site circulation will be improved around the complex, two parking lots will be resurfaced, and several sidewalks will be connected for the campus community.

“As the number one producer of bachelor’s degrees in the Metro East, SIUE is in uniquely positioned to power the workforce of today and define the workforce of tomorrow,” said Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. “The SIUE students who will be trained in this building will be critical for advancing better healthcare outcomes for real people and real families in our region.”

The joint venture project team from Clayco + Poettker, in collaboration with the design firms Lamar Johnson Collaborative, Inc. and Christner, Inc, mobilized on site in spring 2023. The cohesive partnership has remained on schedule, with the health science center approaching 45% completion. The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) is overseeing the project’s design and construction in accordance with the protocol for state-appropriated projects.

“CDB is excited to see construction advancing on the new health science building at SIUE,” said Capital Development Board Executive Director, TJ Edwards. “This transformational project will support students interested in the healthcare industry and provide opportunities for interdisciplinary partnerships, clinical training, and student research and collaboration.”

Over the past 12 months, more than 8,000 cubic yards of concrete and 905 tons of rebar have been used during construction. Approximately 70 trades men and women are working at the project site each week, recording over 60,000 hours on the job. Substantial completion is expected in spring 2025.

“This project has been a remarkable journey, and today’s ceremony signifies not just the progress the Clayco + Poettker team has made, but the commitment and collaboration of everyone involved,” said Elizabeth Zucker, President of Clayco’s St. Louis Business Unit. “The SIUE Health Sciences Complex is set to become a beacon of innovation and learning, and we are thrilled to be a part of this transformative development and look forward to completing a space that will inspire future generations and support the pursuit of knowledge in the sciences."

Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan provides essential funding to support the revitalization and improvement of Illinois roadways, state facilities, universities, bridges, and railways over a six-year period. The initiative seeks to address critical infrastructure and economic opportunity.

