EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE hosted its Day of the Dead celebration to honor Mexican culture.

Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is an annual tradition at SIUE’s Lovejoy Library. On Oct. 29, 2024, students could enjoy dance and music performances, vendors, food and more.

“It’s important for me just to get students engaged,” said organizer Simone Williams. “We do this every year, and it normally has a good turnout.”

Though some of the students can be “shy” about joining in on the celebration, others participated throughout the day by singing, dancing, getting their faces painted and more. Students from SIUE’s Hispanic Student Union also had an informational booth for attendees.

Williams, Diversity and Engagement Librarian and an assistant professor, noted that the event brings together students and community members and allows them to interact. She explained that it’s important to bridge the gap between the university and the community.

“I think it’s very important because it not only exposes the community to the library and university, but vice versa,” she said. “The community is also part of the university and a university should be and is a part of the community.”

The event was co-hosted by Hispanic Festival, Inc., a St. Louis-based organization that coordinates Hispanic festivals and organizations in the Metro East area. Haniny Hillberg, president of Hispanic Festival, Inc., noted that the organization also provides winter clothing and food to communities with their events. Hillberg said that many students were eager to learn more about Day of the Dead, and she enjoyed talking with attendees.

“It’s been very interesting,” she added. “They’re excited to learn. They’re from different countries. They get to learn. Some of them, they don’t understand what the day is. So it’s very interesting.”

For more information about SIUE’s Day of the Dead event or to learn more about upcoming events hosted at Lovejoy Library, visit the official SIUE Lovejoy Library Facebook page.

