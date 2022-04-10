EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Office of International Affairs is helping international students feel at home by offering unique cultural experiences that create a sense of belonging and connectedness that will lead to lasting memories.

One such experience is India Night, which will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9 in the Student Fitness Center on the Edwardsville campus. Tickets are available at siue.edu/muc/tickets .

The event will immerse guests in Indian culture through traditional cuisine and entertainment. Students and friends of the Indian community will be treating guests to cultural music and dance performances throughout the evening.

With the return of more in-person events on campus, International Program Advisor John Ampomah has coordinated a variety of activities catered to international students.

In March, 22 international students participated in a one-day field trip to the Gateway Arch and the St. Louis Zoo. Students explored the Arch museum, took the tram to the top of the landmark, and learned about the history behind its construction.

Participants could not hide their excitement as it was their first opportunity to visit those sites. Several international students commented on the experience.

“Thank you for the trip. It was a great initiative,” said Kandeh Alieu, of The Gambia, who is studying chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences. “It was both informative and fun.”

Freshman Suraj Pandev, of Nepal, said, “The trip was amazing, I never knew such cool places existed.”

Also in March, the International Hospitality Program sponsored a bowling event in the Morris University Center for international students.

And, in February, students participated in the African Student Association Banquet, which showcased beautiful African culture, food, music, and dance.

