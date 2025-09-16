EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center’s Building Futures (BF) Program is helping 18-year-old Somarie Chanice Rose Robinson get closer to what she wants most to do in life.

Robinson is studying to pass her General Equivalency Diploma (GED). To enroll participants in the GED course, the BF program utilizes one of its community partners, Bonita Forker, of the Business Services Team at St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Workforce Development. And in Robinson’s spare time, she is thrilled to work at Gateway Pet Guardians, 725 N 15th St. in East Saint Louis.

“I walk dogs, feed cats and dogs and give medication,” said Robinson, who began working at the clinic in November 2024. “I fill out reports if an animal is limping, throwing up or is in pain, so they can be looked at or treated by a vet. I also restock linens and toys for our animals, spend time with them and give them love.”

“I wanted to work at a vet clinic because I love animals,” she continued. “I also want to be a veterinarian, so I feel this is good practice for me.”

It wasn’t too long ago that Robinson thought the idea of her becoming a veterinarian was not even a possibility.

“I never thought that I would make it this far by being in a GED class,” explained Robinson, who has been in the program for nearly a year. “I never thought I would be smart enough to go to college, but now I can see myself going.”

Robinson credits BF for her positive development as a student and person.

“Building Futures has helped when it comes to school and in my personal life by providing great advice and great resources,” she shared. “If I have any questions, they point me in the right direction. If there’s anything that they can’t help me with, then we both look up options and figure it out together. I love that about Mrs. Lockett and Building Futures.”

“Somarie is a reminder that strength isn’t about never falling, but about rising every time with greater courage and determination,” said BF Program Director Ora Lockett.

Robinson is encouraged and committed to continue her academic road, believing one day she will arrive at her desired destination.

“I’ve wanted to be a vet since I was nine years old,” said Robinson. “I have always wanted to take care of animals. That’s been my dream. But I want to be a veterinarian who helps care for wildlife instead of dogs and cats. I do like taking care of dogs and cats, but I’m interested in taking care of lions, tigers, bears and other wild animals.”

Building Futures has had an extremely positive impact on many youth who need additional support and encouragement to pursue their career paths. Through the help of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and foster care managers, the benefits of this program serve as an additional resource to increase the likelihood of the young person having a positive transition out of the foster care system. We continue to work with youth ages 15-20, even after their transition from foster care.

Our goal is to equip young people with the ability to care for themselves without being dependent upon others. In addition, our goal is to assist youth and young adults with identifying career interests, to develop a career path in a high-demand field, and to improve their overall wellbeing. Building Futures serves 20-30 youths per year.

