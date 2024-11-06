EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomed nearly 500 prospective students and guests to campus on Saturday, Oct. 26 for Preview SIUE. A second Preview SIUE event is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11.

The day-long program, coordinated by the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, gave high school students, transfer students and their guests the opportunity to experience life as a student at SIUE. Attendees had the chance to explore the full spectrum of academic programming, student-life opportunities and support services available to SIUE students.

“There was a lot of excitement and enthusiasm from everyone in attendance,” said Alicia Taylor, assistant director of admissions for campus visits in the Office of Admissions. “The students were genuinely happy to be here on campus, and our staff and faculty were eager to show them how SIUE can help them achieve their academic goals.”

In its reimagined format, Preview SIUE assists prospective students in making informed decisions on their pursuit of higher education while providing opportunities to:

· Connect with faculty and staff in academic spaces

· Learn about the application and admission process

· Determine the cost of attending SIUE and navigate financial aid options

· Hear about what life as a Cougar is like directly from current students

· Participate in a guided campus tour

· Attend breakout sessions to learn about the John Martinson Honors Program, transferring to SIUE, University housing options and more

Take a look at the action from the Preview SIUE event held in October!

The Undergraduate Admissions team hopes that enthusiasm and excitement will continue at the final fall Preview SIUE event of the semester on Monday, Nov. 11. Three additional Preview SIUE events are scheduled for the spring 2025 semester. They take place on Friday, Feb. 7 (tailored specifically for transfer students), Saturday, March 22, and Saturday, April 12.

Register for the final Preview SIUE event on Monday, Nov. 11 at siue.edu/visit.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.?

