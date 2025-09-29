EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE basketball tipoff party is returning in a new location. This year's event will take place on Tue., Oct. 14 at Park North Golf Club.

The event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is needed.

As in past years, the tipoff party will offer the chance for season ticket holders and fans to meet and greet with the 2025-26 Cougar teams as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Voice of the Cougars Joe Pott will be on hand to conduct interviews with the head coaches and to introduce the players and coaching staff for each program.

Park North is one of the Metro East's premier golf entertainment complexes, where golf meets fun.

"We're thrilled to host the tip off party to kick off 2025-26 for the women's program and the OVC champion SIUE Cougars at Park North Golf Club," said Brad Fry, Director of Sales and Marketing at Park North Golf Club. "It's an honor to welcome Cougar alumni, fans, and the entire SIUE community to our new venue as we gear up for what promises to be another exciting season of SIUE basketball."

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and will feature SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Samanatha Quigley Smith, men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone and select student-athletes speaking about the upcoming season. SIUE Cougars merchandise will be available for purchase and ticket information for the 2025-26 season also will be available.

